Semarchy Launches Acceleration Toolkit to Simplify and Speed Time-to-Value

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, today announced the launch of its Acceleration Toolkit. This toolkit helps organizations build the business case for MDM, increases adoption and confidence, and accelerates time-to-value.

Semarchy is committed to going above and beyond to ensure customer success, and the Acceleration Toolkit underscores Semarchy's commitment to making MDM implementation straightforward for organizations of all sizes. A key example is the company's ability to implement a pilot MDM project in just 30 days.

Leveraging their unparalleled expertise in MDM implementation, the Semarchy team works closely with customers to rapidly build a tailored proof of concept featuring the client's own data and use cases. In just one month, clients can experience the capabilities of Semarchy's solution firsthand and see the value it will bring to their organization. This dedication to delivering quick time-to-value is just one of the many ways Semarchy goes the extra mile to serve its customers.

The toolkit includes:

Rapid MDM Business Case: Helps clients build an ROI assessment to justify MDM investment. Provides research-backed models to showcase 3-year costs and benefits.

Helps clients build an ROI assessment to justify MDM investment. Provides research-backed models to showcase 3-year costs and benefits. Accelerator Models: Out-of-the-box data models and use cases to demonstrate MDM capabilities for specific industries and use cases to accelerate application development.

Out-of-the-box data models and use cases to demonstrate MDM capabilities for specific industries and use cases to accelerate application development. Accelerate MDM: Delivers a minimally viable MDM application built on client data and requirements in just two weeks to prove capabilities and value.

Delivers a minimally viable MDM application built on client data and requirements in just two weeks to prove capabilities and value. Accelerate AI: Educational assets allow clients to explore Semarchy's AI/ML roadmap and integrate capabilities like GPT-3.

Educational assets allow clients to explore Semarchy's AI/ML roadmap and integrate capabilities like GPT-3. Rapid Delivery Blueprint: Step-by-step guide to quickly deploy MDM based on Semarchy's proven best practices and methodology.

"With this toolkit, we are providing organizations everything they need to successfully build the case for MDM, see use cases tailored to their industry, prove out capabilities with their own data and rapidly deploy MDM," said Brett Hansen, CGO at Semarchy. "We want to simplify MDM adoption and ensure customers see value quickly."

In a market where technology parity is common, Semarchy's customer-focused approach gives the company a clear competitive advantage. Semarchy's dedicated customer success organization has over 20 seasoned experts, providing support throughout the implementation and ongoing optimization of customer data initiatives. Implementation support includes the Expert Service Review program, which scopes projects and, in 2023 achieved a 100% on-time implementation rate. Semarchy also provides continual MDM optimization through customized Success Plans with detailed goals and project roadmaps, completing 184 expansion projects in 2023.

As of 1 Feb. 2024, Semarchy has an Overall Rating of 4.7 out of 5 for Master Data Management Solutions market, based on 175 unique reviews on Gartner Peer Insights ™.

"The support received from the Semarchy team during our implementation has been superior to any other IT software support experience in my professional career," said one Semarchy customer.

Today's news follows Semarchy's recognition as a master data management champion in SoftwareReview's Emotional Footprint Awards, showcasing the company's priority of providing customers with a seamless data management experience.

To learn more about Semarchy, visit www.semarchy.com .

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

