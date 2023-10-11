Semarchy Named a Master Data Management Champion in SoftwareReview's Emotional Footprint Awards

Leading master data management solution earns top honor from IT and business professionals with a +92 Net Emotional Footprint

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy, a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, today announced their placement as a champion in the Master Data Management category of SoftwareReview's Emotional Footprint Awards.

SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint Awards evaluate and rank products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals. Placements are based on sentiment scores across 26 dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness, divided into five categories:

Purchasing

Service experience

Product impact

Vendor strategy

Conflict resolution

Based on users' responses, products and services are sorted into one of four quadrants: contenders, value players, relationship builders or champions — the highest ranking.

"At Semarchy, we strive to be champions by providing a robust and seamless data management experience for our customers," said Brett Hansen, Chief Growth Officer of Semarchy. "From achieving rapid time-to-value to delivering swift scalability, we're only satisfied if we exceed expectations. Today's announcement signals that our customers are realizing the emotional and organizational benefits of those goals."

SoftwareReviews is a division of the IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group. The division's Emotional Footprint Awards are based entirely on user review data and free of traditional "magical" components like market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure.

In addition to being awarded for its customer experience, Semarchy recently attained an average rating of 4.78 in the Gartner Peer Index. The Gartner Peer Index tracks ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by and for end-user professionals. The Semarchy xDM was also recognized as a Summer 2023 category leader by SourceForge, a complete business software and services comparison platform. This recognition is awarded to select products that have attained the highest levels of praise from user reviews on SourceForge.

Today's news also follows Semarchy's recent announcement about becoming a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation partner, which further emphasizes the company's priority of providing customers with outstanding integration performance.

To learn more about Semarchy, visit www.semarchy.com.

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for Semarchy

317.806.1900 x 122

alyssa@blastmedia.com

SOURCE Semarchy