Semarchy xDI Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation

Validation program optimizes Semarchy xDI's Snowflake integrations with emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy, a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, today announced that its Semarchy xDI product has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation partner, confirming that the company's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security. 

As part of the Semarchy Unified Data Platform, Semarchy xDI extracts and integrates data from and to Snowflake, allowing users to leverage Snowflake's computational power and scalability synergistically to transform their data. The Semarchy xDI templates take care of the complex technical details of the data processes, allowing integration designers to focus on their data flows using xDI's Universal Data Mappings. For example, Semarchy xDI natively supports processing pushdown to Snowflake, bringing all operations to unmatched performance, as well as bi-directional integration for Snowflake hierarchical formats (VARIANT), and JSON data transformation into staging tables out of the box.

"Semarchy and Snowflake are built around similar principles to provide an easier, faster, and more flexible data integration and processing. xDI has been supporting the Snowflake technology for several years, serving Snowflake customers with outstanding integration performance," said FX Nicolas, Chief Product Officer of Semarchy. "It was the natural next step for us to complete the Snowflake validation process to confirm and strengthen our partnership."

Semarchy xDI data integration mappings use templates to generate Snowflake-optimized code with no additional effort for integration designers. For example, they support easy data loads via external Cloud storage, internal staging tables creation, Snowflake COPY, or Snowpipe.

The Snowflake Ready Validation Program recognizes partners that have completed a 3rd party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. Semarchy is partnering with Snowflake to unify, integrate, analyze, and share previously siloed data with unlimited scale.

"Semarchy xDI's Technology Ready status reflects the company's continued investment in providing robust data solutions for our joint customers," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership and commitment to efficiently deliver data across our joint customers systems."

About Semarchy
Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate, and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.

