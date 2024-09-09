Sembix Launches Innovative Solutions to Modernize Legacy Systems

New Offerings Cut Costs and Accelerate Transformation with AI-Driven Technology

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembix, a new company pioneered by application modernization experts, is excited to announce the availability of Sembix Studio and the Modernization Workflow Pack, two innovative offerings that use advanced technology to modernize legacy applications, including COBOL, RPG, legacy Java, .NET, and more, transforming them into modern frameworks at a fraction of the time, cost, and risk. "These solutions represent a ground-breaking leap forward by providing organizations with a highly cost-effective option to transform outdated systems into modern, scalable, and secure applications that support sustained growth, innovation, and significantly reduced maintenance and development costs."

Sembix Studio is a state-of-the-art platform designed to streamline the entire application modernization process. Sembix Studio combines AI-powered automation with collaborative workflow orchestration, enabling businesses to revitalize legacy applications. The platform's adaptable design can support a wide range of business workflows making it a versatile and valuable tool for operations and domain-specific processes.

The Modernization Workflow Pack offers a collection of pre-built, customizable workflows tailored to the unique challenges of legacy system modernization. It accelerates the modernization journey by automating key tasks such as code analysis, feature extraction, system redesign, building from the ground up, deployment, and testing. The Workflow Pack ensures that every step of the modernization process is optimized for performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Organizations using Sembix solutions experience a 40-70% reduction in the cost to modernize legacy applications while significantly reducing risk, all in a fraction of the time.

"At Sembix, we are dedicated to helping organizations transform their legacy systems through the power of advanced AI," stated Danny Weldon, Co-Founder of Sembix. "Customers are disillusioned with vendors who promise the world but fail to deliver. That's why, with Sembix Studio, our App Modernization Workflow Pack, and our specialized expertise in app modernization, we focus on achieving tangible, measurable, and timely outcomes. No flashy presentations—just results that make a difference."

Sembix Studio and the Modernization Workflow Pack are now available for organizations wanting to take their application modernization efforts to the next level. To learn more, visit sembix.ai or contact the Sembix team directly.

About Sembix

Sembix is a pioneering company focused exclusively on AI-powered solutions. By leveraging advanced AI and cloud technologies, Sembix transforms legacy systems into modern, agile solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. With deep expertise and a client-centric approach, Sembix is dedicated to ensuring the success of our customers.

