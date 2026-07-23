SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness Announces Minority Investment in Leading Beauty Brand MERIT

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness today announced a minority investment in MERIT, the US-based cosmetics brand known for its modern, minimalist approach to beauty. The investment is led by Vasiliki Petrou, Managing Partner at SEMCAP Beauty and Wellness. With more than 30 years of experience in the beauty industry, Petrou founded the Unilever Prestige division in 2014 and led the acquisition and growth of a portfolio of iconic brands including Dermalogica, Paula's Choice, Hourglass, Tatcha and K18.

Petrou will join MERIT's board and partner with the executive team on the ongoing growth and globalization of the brand, which remains highly profitable.

"MERIT is one of the most thoughtfully built brands in beauty, a true icon in the market. I love the timeless brand aesthetic, the simplified and edited approach to beauty, and the focus on the millennial and gen X consumer, which is a significant white space in our industry. I am thrilled to support the continued global scaling of the brand," said Petrou.

"We are honored to have Vasiliki Petrou join the MERIT Board of Directors. MERIT has seen significant growth over the past few years, and Vasiliki's industry-defining experience will be an invaluable asset as we continue to invest in the long-term future of the business. Her perspective on brand equity, financial performance, and operations perfectly aligns with our dedication to intentionality and excellence," said Philippe Pinatel, CEO of MERIT

The investment in MERIT underscores SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness' focus on partnering with innovative, category-leading brands that are poised for durable, global growth.

About MERIT

Founded in 2021, MERIT is a modern beauty brand that simplifies what it takes to get ready. Born out of an industry crowded with fleeting trends and products that demanded expert-level skills, MERIT was created as the antidote – a considered collection designed to bring ease to your everyday. With a timeless perspective on beauty and a commitment to uncompromising quality, we create beauty and lifestyle essentials that become signatures of your routine – products you'll reach for daily and live with for years to come.

About SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness



SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness makes influential investments in high-growth, breakthrough products, services and technologies that support the modern consumer's goals of living longer, better lives. The platform partners with exceptional beauty and wellness brands, services and technologies, backed by strategic expertise, industry relationships and operational support. SEMCAP provides access to resources and leverages industry networks, and expertise to help these businesses scale nationally and internationally. SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness is one of SEMCAP's four platforms: AI, Health, Food & Nutrition, and Beauty & Wellness. SEMCAP is a growth equity firm committed to investing behind seminal trends in sectors that have the greatest impact on society

This release is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This material may contain estimates and forward-looking statements, which may include forecasts and do not represent a guarantee of future performance. This information is not intended to be complete or exhaustive and no representations or warranties, either express or implied, are made regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. The views expressed are as of July 23, 2026 and are subject to change without notice. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Investing involves significant risks.

©2026 Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. SEMCAP is a trademark of Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC.

Media contacts:

MERIT

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SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness

Michelle Musburger

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SOURCE SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness