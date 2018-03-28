NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365599







According to "Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016–2030", semi & fully autonomous vehicle market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 21% by 2030.Growing focus of automotive OEMs on enhancing safety features and increasing government support for developing driverless vehicles are the major factors anticipated to aid the growth of global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market during the forecast period.



Moreover, foray of technology giants such as Google and Intel, among others, in autonomous vehicle market is further encouraging adoption of autonomous vehicles, thereby positively influencing the global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market. Some of the major players operating in global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, and Hyundai Motor Company.



"Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016–2030", discusses the following aspects of semi & fully autonomous vehicle market globally:

• Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Automation Level (Level-0, Level-1, Level-2, Level-3, Level-4/5), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component Type (Cameras, Radars, Lidars, Embedded Systems and Others), By Region, By Company

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of semi & fully autonomous vehicle market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, semi & fully autonomous vehicle manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with semi & fully autonomous vehicle manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365599



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semi--fully-autonomous-vehicle-market-is-projected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-over-21-by-2030-300621151.html