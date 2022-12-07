Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Global Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.6%

Dec 07, 2022, 13:30 ET
The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is expected to be valued at $791.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $2,904.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2026 to 2035.
The semi-autonomous and autonomous bus is a robotic vehicle designed to travel between destinations without or minimal human operator. These vehicles combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. Moreover, these vehicles use LiDAR and RADAR and several other sensors for its operations. The self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors. Artificial Intelligence (AI) software controls all the functionalities related to sensor working and RADAR sensor is used to detect obstacles. Such advance technologies help control these vehicles. Self-driving bus provides advantages such as reduction in accidents caused by driver negligence or error.
The global automotive industry has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The ever-growing demand for passenger safety and comfort is making the vehicle manufacturers focus incessantly on forming new design experiences by enabling efficient incorporation of new technologies and processes. The dramatic change from the usage of ADAS technology for driver convenience is anticipated to fortify the demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market during the forecast timeframe.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market analysis from 2025 to 2035 to identify the prevailing semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Level of Automation
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Level 4
- Level 5
By Mode Of Operation
- Semi Autonomous
- Autonomous
By Application
- Shuttle
- Intracity
- Intercity
By Propulsion Type
- Electric
- Hybrid
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Poland
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Asean
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- AB VOLVO
- Bosch
- Continental
- Denso
- APTIV
- NVIDIA
- DAIMLER
- 2GETTHERE
- LOCAL MOTORS
- PROTERRA
- EASYMILE
- NAVYA
- Qualcomm
- Intel
- Scania
- NXP
- BMW
Key Findings of the Study
- By level of automation, the Level 4 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
- By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market
- By application, the shuttle segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market
- By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market
- Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION
CHAPTER 5: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION
CHAPTER 6: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 7: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE
CHAPTER 8: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
