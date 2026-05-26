SEMI Foundation and the U.S. National Science Foundation Launch First Four Regional Nodes of the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME)

National Workforce Infrastructure Initiative Activates More Than 325 Organizations Across the United States to Accelerate America's Microelectronics Talent Pipeline

MILPITAS, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Foundation, serving as the Hub Operator for the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME), today announced the launch of the first four Regional Nodes of the NNME, marking a major national milestone in the effort to build America's microelectronics and semiconductor workforce at unprecedented scale.

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce and aligned with the CHIPS and Science Act, the NNME is designed to serve as national infrastructure for microelectronics talent development across the United States.

The activation of the first Regional Nodes marks the launch of a connected national ecosystem designed to align industry demand with education, training, and career pathways that prepare new learners for high-demand careers powering the future economy.

The four Regional Nodes are:

NNME Southwest , led by the Arizona Commerce Authority, serving Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah;

, led by the Arizona Commerce Authority, serving Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah; NNME Pacific Intermountain , led by Boise State University, serving Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Northern California, and Hawaii;

, led by Boise State University, serving Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Northern California, and Hawaii; NNME Northeast , led by NY CREATES, serving Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia; and

, led by NY CREATES, serving Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia; and NNME South, led by the University of Texas at Austin, and serving Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Utah, and Alabama.

Collectively, the four NNME Regional Nodes activate a national network of more than 325 performer organizations, including K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, workforce development organizations, economic development agencies, community-based organizations, and semiconductor employers working together to build stronger pathways into microelectronics careers for all Americans.

"America's ability to lead in semiconductors depends on whether we can build and sustain the workforce needed to power innovation here at home," said Senator Todd Young. "The National Network for Microelectronics Education represents the kind of national, industry-connected workforce strategy needed to strengthen America's competitiveness, expand opportunity, and prepare the next generation of talent for high-demand careers in microelectronics and advanced manufacturing."

Under the NNME structure, the SEMI Foundation and NSF expect to support the four Regional Nodes with potential funding opportunities of up to $20 million per node over five years to accelerate scalable talent solutions aligned to industry demand and establish the gold standard for microelectronics education and workforce training across America.

Building the Workforce Required for America's Semiconductor Expansion

"The launch of these Regional Nodes constitutes the activation of national infrastructure built to meet the most consequential economic and technological challenge of our time," said Shari Liss, Vice President of Workforce Development and Initiatives at SEMI and the SEMI Foundation.

"NNME is bringing together industry, educators, workforce organizations, and regional leaders to build a talent engine capable of preparing the next generation of semiconductor workers," said Jennifer Ellis, Director of the NNME.

"This is about creating opportunity, accelerating innovation, and ensuring all Americans can participate in the future of the microelectronics economy," Michelle Williams, Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation, added.

The announcement comes as the semiconductor industry experiences historic expansion across the country, driven by advanced manufacturing investments, supply chain growth, and increasing demand for skilled talent. A recent national landscape analysis conducted by the SEMI Foundation in collaboration with McKinsey & Company reinforces the scale and urgency of that challenge. By 2030, the United States is projected to face a shortfall of approximately 127,000 to 157,000 semiconductor and microelectronics workers.

The NNME was established to help close that gap through a nationally aligned, regionally activated strategy focused on expanding awareness, accelerating workforce readiness, modernizing education and training systems, and connecting learners directly to employment opportunities across the semiconductor ecosystem.

"America's leadership in semiconductors depends on our ability to develop our talent," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "The NNME represents an important investment in America's innovation capacity, talent readiness, and long-term competitiveness. These Regional Nodes will strengthen regional ecosystems to prepare the next generation of America's semiconductor design and manufacturing workforce."

Connecting Industry, Education, and Workforce Systems at National Scale

The NNME Hub will work closely with employers and the NNME Regional Nodes to translate national workforce standards, technical competencies, and industry needs into scalable education and training programs tailored to regional demand.

Industry partners across the network will play a central role in shaping curriculum, validating skills, supporting work-based learning, and connecting learners directly to careers throughout the semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem.

"Micron is proud to support the NNME and excited about what this network means for the future of American workers," said April Arnzen, EVP and Chief People Officer at Micron Technology. "Building the semiconductor workforce our country needs isn't something any one company or institution can do alone. It takes intentional collaboration across industry, education, and workforce systems. NNME is exactly that kind of partnership: a connected, national effort that creates real pathways for more Americans to access meaningful, well-paying jobs in one of the world's most important industries."

The NNME will support workforce development across the full semiconductor ecosystem, including semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, facilities operations, equipment maintenance, integrated circuit design, materials, and emerging technologies.

As the NNME continues to expand nationwide, the Hub and its partners will work to strengthen shared standards, scale innovative workforce models, and build a resilient talent pipeline capable of supporting America's long-term economic growth and technological leadership.

About NNME

The NNME is a national workforce development initiative supported by NSF in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The NNME connects industry, education, workforce systems, and regional partners through a national network designed to accelerate the development of America's microelectronics workforce ecosystem. Visit the NNME online to learn more.

About the SEMI Foundation

The SEMI Foundation advances economic opportunity for workers while supporting the sustained growth of the global microelectronics industry. As the workforce development arm of SEMI, the Foundation works across industry, education, workforce systems, and community partners to build clear pathways into semiconductor and microelectronics careers while helping employers attract, develop, retain, and advance a highly skilled workforce. Together with SEMI's network of more than 3,500 member companies, the SEMI Foundation helps strengthen the talent pipeline powering the future of technology. Visit the SEMI Foundation online to learn more and follow the SEMI Foundation on LinkedIn.

About NSF TIP

The NSF Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP) seeks to engage all Americans in accelerating critical and emerging technologies to advance U.S. competitiveness. The directorate partners across sectors to advance three strategies – accelerating critical and emerging technology, expanding the geography of American innovation and building a competition-ready workforce. For more information about NSF TIP, visit nsf.gov/tip/latest.

Contacts

Steven Gause

SEMI Foundation

[email protected]

Angela Drumm

National Science Foundation

[email protected]

Sam Amsterdam

Communications Counsel

Amsterdam Group

[email protected]

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SOURCE SEMI Foundation