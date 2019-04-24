SEMI Partners with Powerhouses imec, CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer to Energize Global Innovation

MILPITAS, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, today announced that in the three months since imec, a worldwide leader in nanoelectronics research, joined SEMI as a Strategic Association Partner under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced at the SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS) in January, two additional worldwide leaders in nanoelectronics research – CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer – agreed to join forces by signing similar agreements. By partnering with imec and now CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer, SEMI brings global scale to three of the world's top technology research and innovation centers to support and inspire the development of new products and technologies by its more than 2,100 member companies.

Under the MOUs, SEMI will partner with imec, CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer to drive innovation and deepen industry alignment on technology roadmaps and international standards while adding technology depth to the more than five SEMI vertical application platforms including Smart Transportation, Smart MedTech, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Data and IoT.

"SEMI is excited to welcome imec, CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer to our growing family of Strategic Association Partners," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The addition of these premier technology research and innovation hubs epitomizes SEMI's mission to Connect, Collaborate and Innovate throughout the global electronics supply chain. In return, SEMI provides access on our global platform to the $2 trillion global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain to enable new levels of innovation across the industry and bring new opportunities and greater value to our members."

Under the agreements, the organizations will work to advance technology roadmaps, industry standards and cutting-edge technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that enable new capabilities across healthcare, automotive and other electronics manufacturing ecosystems. That work will bring SEMI members closer to new customers, research partners and deep technical expertise.

Imec has led the semiconductor research and development field for over 35 years and with its 600 plus partners globally, the research and innovation hub has and continues to set the course for disruptive innovations. As part of its commitment to its leading partners, imec works hard to ready the ecosystem for all these innovations. SEMI and its members are a vital part of this ecosystem and by working closely with SEMI imec strives to provide more value to its partners.

CEA-Leti, a technology research institute, has been a recognized global leader in nano and micro technologies for more than 50 years. CEA-Leti delivers solid expertise, from sensors to data processing, artificial intelligence and computing solutions. The institute pioneered FDSOI low power platforms for IoT, microsystem technology for low cost multisensors solutions, smart integration for highly connected and cost effective devices. CEA-Leti's mission is to pioneer disruptive technologies, enabling innovative solutions that create value and strengthen its industrial partner's competitiveness. By signing this agreement with SEMI, CEA-Leti continues working in that direction, reinforcing its relationships with its ecosystem.

Fraunhofer is Europe's largest application-oriented research organization. Research efforts are geared entirely to people's needs: health, security, communication, energy and the environment. As a result, the work undertaken by Fraunhofer researchers and developers has a significant impact on people's lives.

Imec, CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer join the growing SEMI family of SAPs that includes the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG).

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

