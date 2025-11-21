Semi Repair Shop, Inc. Onsite Fleet Maintenance and Mobile Repair Service Will Modernize Trucking With SemiRepairShop.com Platform

The innovative fleet and trucking venture will launch in Texas with a nationwide rollout backed by SouthernPlex Group and fleet solutions company ProFleetX.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi Repair Shop, Inc. has announced its official plans for launch, introducing a dynamic onsite trucking and fleet maintenance platform. Developed in partnership between SouthernPlex and ProFleetX , the company aims to streamline the way commercial fleets and truckers manage maintenance, repairs, and roadside assistance.

The company's new digital platform, SemiRepairShop.com , will connect fleet operators and truck drivers to certified mechanics in real time, allowing users to book repairs, monitor progress, and manage billing all in one place. Currently market testing in Dallas–Fort Worth and Houston, Semi Repair Shop plans to expand nationwide in late 2026, targeting an industry where downtime costs companies billions of dollars annually.

"The trucking industry keeps America moving, but maintenance has always been a pain point," said Preston Howell , Founding Partner and CEO of SouthernPlex Group, Inc. "Semi Repair Shop is built to eliminate that friction. We're combining mobile service capability with real-time technology to give fleets exactly what they need: fast, transparent repairs that keep their trucks on the road."

"For years, fleets have had to choose between expensive downtime and inconsistent service quality," added Joaquin Tapia , CoFounder of ProFleetX. "Our partnership with SouthernPlex changes that. Semi Repair Shop makes professional-grade maintenance available with skilled technicians — from fleet yards to highways — all backed by digital accountability."

A Smarter Way to Keep Fleets Rolling

Unlike traditional repair shops that require trucks to come to them, Semi Repair Shop sends certified mobile technicians directly to the customers. The company's proprietary model gives truck owners a complete view of each repair while being valuable to both smaller trucking outfits and larger managed fleet operators.

Strategic Partnership Between SouthernPlex and ProFleetX

The formation of Semi Repair Shop, Inc. represents a strategic collaboration between two companies with complementary strengths. SouthernPlex Group, Inc., a Dallas-based venture capital, media, and technology company, offers brand strategy, digital platform development, and scaling solutions while ProFleetX, a recognized innovator in fleet maintenance solutions, provides the operational backbone and vendor network needed to deliver high-quality, on-demand service nationwide.

"Our team is very dedicated to turning this forward thinking onsite service to the transportation industry," said Waleed Shebreia, Founding Partner of SouthernPlex. "Modeling real time data, customer trends, and ongoing technology advancements will be essential to the innovation and scale of the operation as we expand into new markets."

With the ongoing driver shortage and record freight demand, the trucking industry has been under increasing pressure to modernize its maintenance systems. Semi Repair Shop aims to fill that gap — offering on-demand, tech-driven fleet repair that scales from local owner-operators to national logistics providers.

"This is more than a new company — it's an evolution of how maintenance gets done in the logistics world," said Martin Tapia, Vice President of ProFleetX. "We're not just responding to market demand; we're shaping the future of fleet service."

About Semi Repair Shop, Inc.

Semi Repair Shop, Inc. delivers mobile and onsite semi-truck repair and maintenance through a nationwide digital platform. By combining advanced technology with a trusted network of certified technicians, the company provides fast, transparent, and reliable service for fleets and independent truck drivers. Learn more at https://SemiRepairShop.com

About SouthernPlex Group, Inc.

SouthernPlex Group, Inc is a diversified NextGen Venture Growth organization with subsidiaries strategically aligned to provide success to its partners. The company's purpose driven methodology uses growth intelligence to shift industry patterns while delivering a formula that injects creativity and bankability to advance scalable ventures forward. Learn more at https://southernplex.com

About ProFleetX Solutions

ProFleetX Solutions provides comprehensive fleet management, mobile maintenance, and vendor coordination services for commercial transportation companies nationwide. Learn more at https://ProFleetX.com

