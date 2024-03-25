Semiconductor & IC packaging materials Market worth $70.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market by Type (Organic substrate, Bonding wires, Leadframes, Encapsulation resins, Ceramic packages, Die attach materials, Solder balls), Packaging Technology, End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is USD 43.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 70.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market is propelled by several key drivers. These include the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions driven by technological advancements in semiconductor devices, the growing market for consumer electronics and IoT devices, the need for compact and lightweight packaging materials, and the rising trend of miniaturization in electronics. Additionally, factors such as the emergence of new applications like autonomous vehicles and 5G technology, along with the expansion of the semiconductor industry in regions like Asia Pacific, contribute significantly to the growth and evolution of the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor & IC packaging materials Market"

140 – Tables

40 – Figures

200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31363123

Small outline package (SOP) by packaging technology is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The dominance of small outline package (SOP) technology in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market stems from its numerous advantages. First and foremost, SOPs excel in compactness and low profile, making them ideal for applications with space constraints like mobile devices, wearables, and IoT gadgets. This compact design not only reduces material usage but also lowers package weight, crucial for industries focusing on lightweight and portable electronics. Moreover, SOPs boast a small lead pitch, allowing for higher pin density and better integration of semiconductor components, thereby enhancing functionality within a smaller footprint. Additionally, SOPs are compatible with surface mount technology (SMT), enabling automated assembly processes that enhance production efficiency and cut manufacturing costs. This compatibility also improves thermal management as SOPs can be directly mounted onto the PCB, enhancing heat dissipation and device reliability. The versatility of SOP technology is evident in its various package configurations, such as SOP-8, SOP-16, and SOP-28, catering to a broad spectrum of semiconductor applications and needs. Furthermore, SOPs deliver strong electrical performance with low parasitic capacitance and inductance, vital for high-speed digital and analog applications. They also offer robust protection against environmental factors like moisture and mechanical stress, ensuring the durability and reliability of semiconductor devices. In essence, the amalgamation of compactness, high pin density, SMT compatibility, thermal management capabilities, versatility, and excellent electrical performance positions SOP technology as the preferred choice in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market.

Organic substrate by type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The organic substrate segment reigns as the dominant type in semiconductor and IC packaging materials for several key reasons. Firstly, organic substrates, notably printed circuit boards (PCBs), offer a cost-effective solution compared to alternatives like ceramic packages. This cost efficiency is pivotal in mass production, aligning well with the semiconductor industry's pursuit of economies of scale. Furthermore, organic substrates boast excellent electrical insulation properties, crucial for averting electrical shorts and preserving signal integrity within packages. Their versatility enables intricate designs and the integration of multiple components on a single board, providing flexibility in packaging solutions for diverse semiconductor applications. Their lightweight nature, contrasting with materials such as leadframes or ceramics, aids in system miniaturization and enhances electronic device portability. Additionally, organic substrates are easily manufactured using standard PCB fabrication processes, resulting in faster production cycles and reduced time-to-market for semiconductor products. Technological advancements in organic substrate materials, such as high-speed laminate materials and low-loss dielectrics, have further bolstered their performance in terms of signal transmission and thermal management, rendering them a favored choice for modern semiconductor packaging. In summary, the amalgamation of cost-effectiveness, electrical insulation, design flexibility, lightweight properties, ease of manufacturing, and ongoing technological enhancements firmly establishes organic substrates as the leading segment in semiconductor and IC packaging materials.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31363123

Consumer electronics by end-use industry segment is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Consumer electronics leads the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market due to robust demand across diverse products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. These devices drive the need for advanced packaging materials to meet performance and miniaturization demands. Additionally, rapid innovation in technologies such as AI, AR, and IoT requires packaging materials supporting high-speed data processing and thermal management. Cost-effective solutions and global market adoption further boost the demand, driving economies of scale and innovation in packaging technologies. Consumer preferences for sleek, energy-efficient devices also influence material choices, making consumer electronics the key driver of growth in this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for semiconductor & IC packaging materials during the forecast period, in terms of value

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading market for semiconductor and IC packaging materials, driven by its role as a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse featuring major players such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, all boasting robust semiconductor ecosystems. This region's strong focus on technological innovation, especially exemplified by leaders like South Korea and Japan, fuels the demand for cutting-edge packaging materials that can meet the demanding standards of advanced semiconductor devices. Additionally, Asia Pacific benefits from a thriving consumer electronics sector, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and the rapid digitalization of society. This sector heavily relies on semiconductor and IC packaging materials for a wide array of products including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and automotive electronics. Furthermore, Asia Pacific's strategic advantages as a cost-effective manufacturing hub with efficient supply chains and a skilled workforce further reinforce its dominance in the semiconductor industry. Government initiatives and favorable business environments in key countries such as China, Taiwan, and Singapore play a crucial role in enhancing the region's position as the primary driver of growth and innovation in the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market.

Key Players

The key players in this market are LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Jiangsu ChangJian Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), ASE (Taiwan), Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US), Texas Instruments (US), IBIDEN CO., LTD. (Japan), Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan) etc.

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Chemical Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra



MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/semiconductor-ic-packaging-materials-market.asp



Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/



Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/semiconductor-ic-packaging-materials.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets