Semiconductor advanced packaging market Size to increase by USD 21,157.5 million: 33% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 21,157.5 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2027

By region, the global semiconductor advanced packaging market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of several prominent semiconductor foundries, as well as numerous OSATs, is driving the market in APAC.

Company profiles

The semiconductor advanced packaging market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amkor Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging such as thin package formats and BGA packages.

The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging such as thin package formats and BGA packages. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.: The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging under semiconductor turnkey solutions.

The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging under semiconductor turnkey solutions. China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.: The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as CMOS image sensor chip-scale packaging.

The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as CMOS image sensor chip-scale packaging. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc . : The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as wafer-level packaging.

. The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as wafer-level packaging. HANA Micron Co Ltd.: The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as high-performance RDL packaging.

The company offers advanced semiconductor packaging such as high-performance RDL packaging. Intel Corp.

JCET Group Co. Ltd.

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SIGNETICS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the complexity of semiconductor IC designs and the integration of semiconductor components in vehicles. However, the increased production costs are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into analog and mixed ICs, mems and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS image sensors. The analog and mixed ICs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

, the market is segmented into analog and mixed ICs, mems and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS image sensors. The analog and mixed ICs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . 33% of the growth will originate from APAC.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor advanced packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor advanced packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor advanced packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor advanced packaging market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor advanced packaging market vendors

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,157.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., HANA Micron Co Ltd., Intel Corp., JCET Group Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

