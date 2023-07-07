Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to grow by USD 21,157.5 million from 2022 to 2027|Complexity of semiconductor IC is one of the market drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor advanced packaging market is set to grow by USD 21,157.5 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is the major factor notably driving the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth. The number of characteristics and applications delivered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of their competitors. Hence, there has been a rising requirement for multifunctional ICs. Semiconductor device manufacturers have addressed this need by developing new and more complicated architecture and designs for semiconductor ICs. For instance, the development of 3D ICs, which are compact, consume less power and are highly efficient but also have complicated designs and elaborate manufacturing processes. Foundries must invest in the latest equipment to develop advanced production systems in line with the latest developments in the packaging field with the rising complexity of IC design and manufacturing processes. Leading foundries such as TSMC require to guarantee not only the continuous upgrade of their production equipment but also that their packaging systems can carry out production using the latest technologies. Such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

The semiconductor advanced packaging market covers the following areas:

The report on the semiconductor advanced packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major trends

The integration of semiconductor components in vehicles is an emerging trend supporting the advanced semiconductor packaging market growth. The increasing demand for automation in vehicles as well as the electrification of automobiles, is driving the semiconductor market in this sector. Semiconductor ICs are being used for different purposes in automobiles, such as airbag control, GPS, anti-lock braking systems, displays, infotainment systems, power doors as well as windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology. Moreover, the requirement for these semiconductor devices to be of small size and the right form factor will fuel the demand for advanced packaging solutions from the automotive sector. Also, rising yearly car production numbers generate significant demand for semiconductor devices will have a positive impact on the market growth. Autonomous vehicles incorporate several electronic systems, such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, smart cameras, and autonomous braking systems and as a result, there is a high demand for automotive ICs such as MCUs, MPUs, memory devices, power management ICs, and radar and RF modules. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Increased production costs are a major challenge hindering the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth. Wrapping is one of the factors increasing the production cost. The non-availability of a specific solution to the problem of warping augments the production costs for participants in the market, which, in turn, limits the growth of the market. However, a warpage is described as a distortion where the surface of the molded part does not follow the definite design. The issue of warping happens several times during advanced semiconductor packaging, which could result in the wastage of wafers and ultimately leads to high costs. For example, the issue of warping can happen after the post-module of the reconstituted wafer and also occur after the back grinding of the epoxy mold compound to expose the copper contact pad. Such factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the semiconductor advanced packaging market during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The semiconductor advanced packaging market segmentation by type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMs and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS /image sensors), technology (flip chip, FI WLP, 2.5D/3D, and FO WLP), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle east and Africa).

The market share growth by the analog and mixed ICs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expansion in demand for analog ICs from different end-user segments such as communication, consumer electronics, and automotive has been gradual but significant. The growing pace of new product development and the lowering cost per function of ICs have added to the demand for semiconductor ICs (analog ICs). The fast technological developments in the semiconductor industry have led to the development of efficient analog ICs that deliver optimized performance and also resulted in the improved accumulation of analog ICs in the world market. The primary driving factor behind the demand for 3D ICs, FI WLPs, and FO WLPs in the analog and mixed IC segment is the need for advanced packaging solutions to guarantee the robust performance of analog and mixed ICs. Some of the vendors operating in the analog and mixed ICs segment are also developing their product offerings. Such developments can also boost the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Amkor Technology Inc

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Cactus Materials Inc.

China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

HANA Micron Co Ltd.

Intel Corp.

JCET Group Co. Ltd.

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

nepes Corp.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SIGNETICS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

TOSHIBA CORP

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Amkor Technology Inc - The company offers semiconductor packaging such as thin package formats and BGA packages.

The company offers semiconductor packaging such as thin package formats and BGA packages. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging under semiconductor turnkey solutions.

The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging under semiconductor turnkey solutions. Cactus Materials Inc. - The company offers semiconductor advanced packaging such as multipurpose ceramic packages, opto packages, and MEMS packages.

The semiconductor microcomponents market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% between 2022 and 2027. The semiconductor microcomponents market size is forecast to increase by USD 29.83 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (microprocessors, microcontrollers, and digital signal processors), end-user (consumer electronics, defense, automotive, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in new product development is notably driving the semiconductor microcomponents market growth.

The semiconductor capital equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 17.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. This report extensively covers semiconductor capital equipment market segmentation by type (wafer-level manufacturing equipment, packaging and assembly equipment, and automated test equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving market growth in the semiconductor capital equipment market is the rising number of fabs.

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,157.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., HANA Micron Co Ltd., Intel Corp., JCET Group Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

