Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market to be Worth $1,056.7 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, Logic, Analog, Micro), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial), & Geography—Forecast to 2031,' the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is projected to reach $1,056.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2031.

A semiconductor can be defined as a substance, generally a pure element, such as silicon or germanium, or compounds, such as gallium arsenide or silicon carbide, that can conduct electricity under specific conditions, making it an ideal medium for the controlled flow of electrical current. Semiconductor materials are an essential part of daily life and are extensively used in electronic circuits owing to their role in the fabrication of electronic devices. These are used in diversified electronic devices, including computers, laptops, telecommunications equipment, storage devices, mobile phones, medical equipment, and many common consumer electronics goods. The semiconductor and circuits manufacturing industry has long been considered as one of the largest contributors in the global technological developments and it is expected to continue its steady growth over the coming years.

The increasing adoption of connected devices, the growing need to reduce the complexity of integrated circuits, increasing government investment in the electronics & semiconductors industry, and growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the electronics & semiconductors industries are factors supporting the growth of semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market during the forecast period.

In this market study, a comprehensive analysis of recent dynamics related to semiconductor and circuit manufacturing was conducted to accurately forecast the future of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The study also includes an in-depth profile of key stakeholders in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market, categorized based on their market positions.

Based on component, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented into memory, logic, analog, micro, optoelectronics, discrete, sensors, and DSP. In 2024, the logic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of logic semiconductors in consumer electronics, data processing devices, communications systems, and the automotive sector and rising technological developments in special-purpose application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and application-specific signal processor (ASSP) logic chips.

Based on type, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented into intrinsic semiconductors and extrinsic semiconductors. In 2024, the extrinsic semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the constantly growing demand from the energy sector coupled with the rising usage of extrinsic semiconductors in power electronics devices and the high demand and criticality of these semiconductors in the fabrication process of advanced electronics components such as transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits, among others.

Based on material type, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented into silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, and other material types. In 2024, the silicon segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to a wide range of applications across several industries such as telecommunication, aerospace, and electronics, rising demand for silicon-based sensors for IoT devices, growing demand for nanodevices, increasing adoption of 5G technology, and easy availability of silicon-based semiconductors owing to the presence of a large number of players.

Based on application, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented into data processing electronics, communication electronics, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and military and civil aerospace. In 2024, the data processing electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for semiconductors in data processing electronics devices, including computers, ultra-mobiles, tablets, servers, and storage devices. In addition, the proliferation of mobile phones and other connected devices is expected to accelerate the demand for memory and storage devices, in turn encouraging the growth of the semiconductor devices market for data processing electronics applications.

Based on geography, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. The presence of multiple local as well as international market players in the region, high consumption of semiconductors and circuits by major electronic components and telecommunication hardware manufacturers, increasing adoption of solar panels and electric vehicles, and large scale of the electronics manufacturing industry in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players operating in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands).

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market Assessment—by Component

Memory DRAM Flash NAND NOR Other Memory

Logic

Analog

Micro Microprocessor (MPU) Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Optoelectronics

Discrete

Sensor

DSP

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market Assessment—by Type

Extrinsic Semiconductor P-Type Semiconductor N-Type Semiconductor

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market Assessment—by Material Type

Silicon

Germanium

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Other Material Types

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market Assessment—by Application

Data Processing Electronics

Communication Electronics Wired Communication Wireless Communication

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Military and Civil Aerospace

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

