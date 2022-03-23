Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Rising Sales of IoT Devices |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Semiconductor assembly and testing services market - Scope

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market covers the following areas:

Semiconductor assembly and testing services market - Drivers & Challenges

The rising sales of IoT devices is one of the key drivers supporting the semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth. Globally, an estimated 35 billion devices were a part of IoT connected environment in 2021. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators, transmitting it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This empowers the end-user to make informed decisions. Moreover, a major growth avenue for this technology should arise from the manufacturing industry, where the IoT can help in reducing costs while maximizing efficiency using advanced energy and supply chain optimization and by offering predictive maintenance and worker safety. In addition, the Industrial IoT (IIoT) is being touted as the basis of the next generation of manufacturing innovation, also called Industry 4.0. Although the complete integration of manufacturing and networking is still a long way off, the SATS market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

However, the rising shortage of semiconductors is one of the factors hindering the semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth. With the rising demand for products enhanced by a growing volume of chips, semiconductors chips will be in short supply throughout 2022. The chip shortage will last for 24 months before it recedes, similar to the situation in the 2008-2009 chip shortage. In mid-2021, customers were waiting between 20 and 52 weeks for multiple kinds of semiconductors, causing manufacturing delays or shutdowns, which led to revenue losses in the tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars. For instance, in 2021, automotive industry manufacturing was shut down due to the shortage of semiconductors. By the end of 2022, lead times will be closer to 10-20 weeks and the industry will be in balance by early 2023. These factors will impact the semiconductor assembly and testing services market during the forecast period.

Semiconductor assembly and testing services market - Segmentation Analysis

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented by service type (assembly services and testing services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Companies Mentioned

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships and acquiring vendors that are actively involved in semiconductor assembly and testing services to compete in the market.

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corp.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

FormFactor Inc.

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd.

HANA Micron Inc.

Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd.

Integrated Micro Electronics Inc.

JCET Group Co. Ltd.

King Yuan Electronic Corp. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Powertech Technology Inc.

Rochester Electronics LLC

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Unisem M Berhad

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Walton Advanced Engineering Inc.

Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.22 Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Chipbond Technology Corp., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., FormFactor Inc., Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. , HANA Micron Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Integrated Micro Electronics Inc., JCET Group Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronic Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Powertech Technology Inc., Rochester Electronics LLC, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Walton Advanced Engineering Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

