Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2022 to 2027 | Amkor Technology Inc., Aptasic SA ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor assembly and testing services market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,136.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amkor Technology Inc., Aptasic SA ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. DPA Components International Flexitallic Group Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. GlobalFoundaries Inc. Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd. King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. Koninklijke Philips NV Micross Inc. Ose Corp. Powertech Technology Inc. Rochester Electronics LLC Teledyne Technologies Inc. Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd. Unisem M Berhad UTAC Holdings Ltd. Walton Advanced Engineering Inc., among others.Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market

Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Amkor Technology Inc., Aptasic SA ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. DPA Components International Flexitallic Group Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. GlobalFoundaries Inc. Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd. King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. Koninklijke Philips NV Micross Inc. Ose Corp. Powertech Technology Inc. Rochester Electronics LLC Teledyne Technologies Inc. Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd. Unisem M Berhad UTAC Holdings Ltd. Walton Advanced Engineering Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Amkor Technology Inc., Aptasic SA ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. DPA Components International Flexitallic Group Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd. GlobalFoundaries Inc. Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd. King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. Koninklijke Philips NV Micross Inc. Ose Corp. Powertech Technology Inc. Rochester Electronics LLC Teledyne Technologies Inc. Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd. Unisem M Berhad UTAC Holdings Ltd. Walton Advanced Engineering Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Communication, Computing and networking, Industrial, Consumer electronics, and Automotive electronics), service type (assembly services and testing services), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the semiconductor assembly and testing services market, request a sample report

Major Drivers - The rising incorporation of electronic parts in vehicles drives the semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth. There is an increasing adoption of semiconductors in the automotive industry due to the advancement of new technologies such as autonomous driving and other electronic devices. Additionally, the demand for semiconductors is expected to increase further as all future self-driving cars will depend on powerful computing systems, arrays of sensors, networks, and satellite navigation, all of which need electronics. As a result, there is a growing focus among several semiconductor component manufacturers on developing sophisticated systems. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for semiconductor devices such as miniature controllers, sensors, and memory for vehicles among automotive suppliers. Thus, the electrification of automobiles has enhanced efficiency and improved performance as well. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - Technological advancements in semiconductor assembly and testing services are a primary trend shaping the market.

Key challenges - The high investments in packaging can significantly hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Find more insights on trends and challenges in a sample report!

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor assembly and testing services market vendors

The semiconductor assembly and packaging services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,397.23 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (WLP and die-level packaging), application (communication sector, industrial and automotive sector, computing and networking sector, and consumer electronics sector), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for semiconductor wafers is driving market growth.

The refrigerated transportation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,683.44 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways), application (chilled food and frozen food), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising consumption of frozen food is the key driver for the growth of the global refrigerated transportation market.

Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18136.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., Aptasic SA, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., DPA Components International, Flexitallic Group, Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd., GlobalFoundaries Inc., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Micross Inc., Ose Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Rochester Electronics LLC, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Walton Advanced Engineering Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

