Semiconductor Bonding Market Size Worth $1+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Semiconductor Bonding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography, "the global semiconductor bonding market size is expected to grow from USD 669.48 million in 2022 to USD 1,076.82 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 669.48 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1,076.82 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 154 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trend Companies Covered Palomar Technologies; Panasonic Corporation; Toray Industries Inc; Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.; HUTEM; DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd; ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.); EV Group; Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings); WestBond, Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Palomar Technologies; Panasonic Corporation; Toray Industries Inc; Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.; HUTEM; DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd; ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.); EV Group; Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings); and WestBond, Inc. are a few of the key global semiconductor bonding market players profiled in this market study. Several other essential semiconductor bonding market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market size and its ecosystem.

In January 2021, ASM Pacific Technology collaborated with the EV Group (Austria) to facilitate ultra-precision die-to-wafer hybrid bonding remedies for 3D-IC diverse assimilation.

The Asia Pacific semiconductor bonding market size is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The global semiconductor bonding market growth is attributed to the presence of several OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) players in Taiwan and China. In February 2021, SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co) announced the total investment of US$ 9.06 billion in the Shanghai wafer plant with the government-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. Similarly, in June 2020, GlobalWafers Co., Ltd invested US$ 339 million in its Taisil (Taiwan) branch to upsurge 300-mm silicon wafer capabilities, which is projected to meet the growing demand for high-quality silicon wafers. Such developments in the region are driving the demand for wafer bonding devices.

Asia Pacific holds a substantial semiconductor bonding market share owing to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturing facilities and the growing adoption of stacked die technology IoT devices across various Asia Pacific countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Moreover, due to several benefits of wafer bonding, such as ultra-high performance and ultra-low power consumption, the wafer industry in China is attracting IC manufacturers to leverage semiconductor bonding technology. Further, the rising thin wafer industry is expanding the IC industry. Further, the mass production of electronic devices such as wearables, smartphones, TVs, and others in Taiwan and China is anticipated to bolster the global semiconductor bonding market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the semiconductor bonding market size. Major semiconductor bonding and chip fabrication companies are located in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the shortage of semiconductor products and a temporary shutdown of semiconductor bonding equipment facilities in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China. Due to supply-chain disruptions, manufacturers and distributors faced several difficulties because of the shortage of semiconductor chips and electronic components.

In India and China, the lockdown caused decrease in the sales of commercial and passenger vehicle sales respectively. In June 2020, Taiwan announced a US$ 1.3 billion annual fund to attract foreign companies to establish semiconductor R&D projects, subsidizing up to 50% of all R&D costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also announced investing US$ 335 million to incentivize foreign companies to establish semiconductor R&D facilities in Taiwan. In addition, China has announced extended state subsidies and tax breaks for consumers purchasing new electric vehicles. Further, SMIC, one of the major semiconductor companies in China, has planned to increase its outlay in 2020 by ~US$ 1 billion. Thus, the growing demand for electric vehicles, tax rebates, and various initiatives in the semiconductor industry is expected to boost the Asia Pacific semiconductor bonding market.

Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Study: Type Overview

Based on application, the global semiconductor bonding market is segmented into RF devices, MEMS and sensors, LED, CMOS image sensors, and 3D NAND. The MEMS and sensors segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Semiconductor bonding finds a wide range of applications in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), sensors, integrated circuits, power electronics, and micro/nanofluidics. The rising adoption of wafer bonding technology in the development of MEMS, optoelectronics, sensors, and high-power electronics is expected to fuel the growth of the MEMS and sensors segment.

Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Study: Regional Overview

In North America, technological innovations, including artificial intelligence (AI), are projected to provide new growth opportunities for semiconductor bonding companies due to the rising requirement for memory chips in electronic components. Further, the rising demand for technological advancements in the automotive industry, including vehicle electrification, the development of self-driving cars, and advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS), is also growing. In addition, the rising trend of in-house chip design is anticipated to boost investment in semiconductor technology in the US. For instance, a few leading technology leaders, such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, have established their in-house chip design facilities. Thus, all these key factors are estimated to boost the North America semiconductor bonding market growth. This also allows these companies to innovate and develop new smart IoT and AI-enabled products.

