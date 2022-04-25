Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market - 68% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Advantest Corp.& Applied Materials Inc.| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market size is expected to increase by USD 15.51 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 5%. 68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, Japan, and China are the key markets for the semiconductor capital equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of Chinese smartphone manufacturers and the growth of fin field-effect transistor (FinFET) technology will facilitate the semiconductor capital equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Advantest Corp. - The company offers the product through Semiconductor and Component Test System business segment.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Driver:

Rising number of fabs.:



The key factor driving growth in the semiconductor capital equipment market is the rising number of fabs . Semiconductor fabs are fabrication plants that manufacture a range of semiconductor devices and components. ICs are either designed in-house by firms called IDMs or manufactured by foundries as per designs provided by clients. The demand for semiconductor components is increasing with the rise in the number of applications of various emerging technologies, such as IoT and AI. As a result, there is an increasing need for silicon wafers to manufacture semiconductor components. This will require the construction of more fabs . Many companies are also building new fabs because of the highly competitive semiconductor market. The race toward introducing a new technology before competitors has driven the construction of new fabs . With the increasing demand for ICs for various emerging applications, such as autonomous cars and robotics, there will be a need for semiconductor capital equipment.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Trend:

Advances in wafer size:



The advances in wafer size are a semiconductor capital equipment market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The semiconductor industry has seen drastic changes in wafer sizes over almost five decades. The industry has migrated to larger diameter wafers to cut costs by almost 20%-25%. Currently, the industry is widely using 300-mm wafers for manufacturing ICs. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with companies investing substantial amounts in the construction and upgrade of such fabs . For instance, SK Hynix is building an M14 fab for 300-mm technology in South Korea . However, the market will continue to witness a demand for 200-mm wafers during the forecast period. Currently, semiconductor component manufacturers are planning to develop the 450-mm wafer technology, and its pilot production is expected to start during 2019-2020. The changes in wafer sizes will create the need for assembly and packaging equipment in the semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 15.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wafer-level manufacturing equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automated test equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantest Corp.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International NV

ASML Holding NV

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

KLA Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

