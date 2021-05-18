Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US to grow by USD 7.96 billion|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantest Corp., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing investments in fabs, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices, and the miniaturization of electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Wafer Fab Equipment



Automated Test Equipment



Wafer-level Packaging and Assembly Equipment



Die-level Packaging and Assembly Equipment



Others

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor capital spending market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advantest Corp., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US size

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US trends

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US industry analysis

Growing investments in fabs are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high dependence on a limited number of key suppliers may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor capital spending market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductor Capital Spending Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Estimation of the semiconductor capital spending market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor capital spending market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor capital spending market vendor in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wafer fab equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated test equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Die-level packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantest Corp.

Amtech Systems Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International NV

Hitachi Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

