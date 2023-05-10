Semiconductor chip packaging market size to grow by USD 489.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing investment in fabrication facilities to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor chip packaging market size is set to grow by USD 489.22 billion during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 27.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this semiconductor chip packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Based on segmentation by packaging, which is the leading segment in the market?

The 3DIC TSV stacks segment is the leading segment in the market.

The growing investments in lower technology node is a major trend in the market.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.69% between 2022 and 2027.

3M Co., Amkor Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Greatek Electronics Inc., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., SkyWater Technology Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing investment in fabrication facilities is driving market growth, although factors such as high initial investment may challenge market growth.

APAC is estimated to account for 76% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Semiconductor chip packaging market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Packaging

3DIC TSV Stacks



2.5D interposers



Flip-chip wafer bumping



FO WLP/SiP



Others

End-user

OSATs



IDMs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The 3DIC TSV stacks segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. TSV platforms are popular due to the growing need for improved functionality, performance, and integration. 3D TSV technology is used for high-end memory applications, MEMS, sensors, RF filters, and power applications. The scope of this technology will expand to applications such as photonics and the integration of LED functionality in the future. Therefore, the demand for 3DIC TSV stack technology is expected to increase during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors

Semiconductor chip packaging market 2023-2027: scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The semiconductor chip packaging market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor chip packaging market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

There are several vendors in the market. The major players mainly focus on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. The market is highly competitive, and established vendors are acquiring smaller and regional players. This will help them expand their global presence and increase their market share during the forecast period. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Amkor Technology Inc. - The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions, which range from traditional lead frame ICs for through-hole and surface mounting to those required in high pin count and high-density applications such as stacked die, wafer level, MEMS, optical, flip chip, through silicon and 3D packaging.

Applied Materials Inc. - The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions by using a broad suite of equipment for advanced packaging, including ECD, PVD, etch, CVD, and CMP, which enables customers to implement any packaging scheme.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions under the brand Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions under the brand Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions for the microelectronics, semiconductor, photonics, and optoelectronics industries by offering a diverse product range, from bonding to molding and trims and form to the integration of these activities into complete in-line systems.

Semiconductor chip packaging market 2023-2027: Driver

The growing investment in fabrication facilities is driving market growth. Memory device manufacturers are investing in new manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity and remain competitive in the market. The rising demand for 3D NAND has created opportunities for supply chain members, which is driving investments in 3D NAND manufacturing equipment. For instance, in July 2021, Macronix International Co announced its plan to allocate USD 1.48 billion to expand the 12-inch wafer capacity for advanced 3D NAND and NOR flash memory chips. Such investments are expected to lower the cost of 3D NAND memory. This will drive the demand for memory devices and, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The high initial investment will challenge market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for compact ICs and the emergence of new 3D packaging solutions have transformed the semiconductor IC manufacturing process. Moreover, this process is complex, time-consuming, and has a high risk of defects, which, in turn, increases the cost of manufacturing. Rapid technological changes are compelling vendors to opt for efficient equipment, which increases the total cost of ownership of the equipment. As a result, many companies are going fabless, which is reducing the number of potential customers. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor chip packaging market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor chip packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor chip packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor chip packaging market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor chip packaging market vendors

The semiconductor advanced packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,157.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMs and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS image sensors), technology (flip chip, FI WLP, 2.5d/3d, and FO WLP), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle east and Africa).

The semiconductor foundry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42,781.83 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pure-play foundries and IDMs), application (communications, PCs/desktops, consumers, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 489.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amkor Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Greatek Electronics Inc., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., SkyWater Technology Inc., SUSS MICROTEC SE, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

