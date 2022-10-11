Semiconductor Equipment Market to record USD 42.88 Bn incremental growth; APAC to occupy 91% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor equipment market is set to grow by USD 42.88 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for semiconductor equipment. The high concentration of foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor memory device manufacturers, and IDMs are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Get to know about the growth opportunities across other regions by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Equipment Market 2022-2026

The global semiconductor equipment market is fragmented and competitive, with the vendors competing to gain larger market shares. The market has a significant potential for growth because of the increase in applications in devices across several sectors. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and the changing dynamics of the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors. To capture the semiconductor market, both foundries and OSATs are trying to adopt new technologies, thereby creating the demand for advanced equipment. The changes in the market landscape of OSATs and foundries will lead to changes in the semiconductor equipment market.

The report identifies Advanced Dicing Technologies, Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, Daifuku Co. Ltd., EV Group, Evatec AG, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Modutek Corp., Nikon Corp., Nordson Corp., Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. as major market participants.

The market will be driven by growing investments in fabrication facilities, the proliferation of IoT, and the growing number of OSAT vendors in APAC. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

OSAT



IDMs



Foundries

The market growth in the OSAT segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the overall growth of the semiconductor industry, the rising costs of packaging and testing equipment, and the development of new technologies.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

91% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The emergence of APAC as the manufacturing hub for optoelectronics, power electronics, and logic and memory device manufacturers is driving the growth of the regional market.

Semiconductor Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor equipment market vendors

Semiconductor Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 91% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Dicing Technologies, Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, Daifuku Co. Ltd., EV Group, Evatec AG, Hitachi Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Modutek Corp., Nikon Corp., Nordson Corp., Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 OSAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on OSAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on OSAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on OSAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on OSAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 93: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Applied Materials Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ASM International NV

Exhibit 98: ASM International NV - Overview



Exhibit 99: ASM International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ASM International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ASM International NV - Segment focus

10.5 ASML Holding NV

Exhibit 102: ASML Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 103: ASML Holding NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: ASML Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 105: ASML Holding NV - Key offerings

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 KLA Corp.

Exhibit 111: KLA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: KLA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: KLA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: KLA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: KLA Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Lam Research Corp.

Exhibit 116: Lam Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Lam Research Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Lam Research Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Lam Research Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Lam Research Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Onto Innovation Inc.

Exhibit 124: Onto Innovation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Onto Innovation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Onto Innovation Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Screen Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

