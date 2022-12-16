Semiconductor fabrication software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor fabrication software market size is estimated to grow by USD 586.17 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2023-2027

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Parent market analysis

The reports categorize the global semiconductor fabrication software market as a part of the global information technology (IT) consulting and other services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. Growth of the global IT consulting and other services market will be driven by factors such as increasing government investments in IT infrastructure, enterprise investments in upgrading IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Five forces

The global semiconductor fabrication software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global semiconductor fabrication software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, fab management software, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The CAE segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes tools such as electronic system level (ESL), register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog, and mixed-signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, and logic and formal verification. The system-level approach of the tools allows end-users to design, verify, and simulate at lower costs and in less time. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor fabrication software market.

APAC will account for 57% of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become an electronics manufacturing hub. Countries such as Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , and China have several electronic device manufacturers. Developing countries such as India are also witnessing the emergence of several home-grown brands. The Government of India has started the Make in India initiative to promote manufacturing in the country. Such initiatives will boost the manufacturing sector in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global semiconductor fabrication software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on functionalities and performance features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hence, the manufacturing process of semiconductor devices has become complex, which has created a need for multifunctional ICs.

The complexity of semiconductor designs has created a demand for advanced software tools for semiconductor design and production.

Hence, the complexity of semiconductor design will benefit the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The high need for semiconductor memory devices is a key trend in the market.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are shifting to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which is creating new opportunities for vendors.

These additional features integrated by semiconductor device manufacturers require precise chip fabrication, which can be done with the help of semiconductor fabrication software solutions.

Hence, the use of semiconductor fabrication software solutions for designing complex semiconductor devices will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Global chip shortage is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The shortage has limited the ability of manufacturers to make consumer goods, which is driving up the prices.

Orders for semiconductor chips are typically placed months in advance, but their fulfillment is taking longer than usual. Hence, companies are ordering more chips than they require, which is driving up the costs further.

Moreover, installing, testing, and qualifying new fab capacity can take up to a year and a half.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor fabrication software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor fabrication software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor fabrication software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is expected to increase by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%. This report extensively covers semiconductor market segmentation by product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the semiconductor market in East Asia is expected to increase to USD 86.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of East Asia).

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 586.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mindteck India Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zuken Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor fabrication software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global semiconductor fabrication software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 CAE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on CAE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CAE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on CAE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on CAE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 IC physical design and verification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on IC physical design and verification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IC physical design and verification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on IC physical design and verification - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IC physical design and verification - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 PCB and MCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on PCB and MCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PCB and MCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on PCB and MCM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on PCB and MCM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fab management software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fab management software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fab management software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fab management software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fab management software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Process documentation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Process documentation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Process documentation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Process documentation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Process documentation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Process integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Process integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Process integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Process integration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Process integration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 124: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Agnisys Inc.

Exhibit 129: Agnisys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Agnisys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Agnisys Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Aldec Inc.

Exhibit 132: Aldec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Aldec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Aldec Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 ANSYS Inc.

Exhibit 135: ANSYS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ANSYS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: ANSYS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 139: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 KLA Corp.

Exhibit 147: KLA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: KLA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: KLA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: KLA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: KLA Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lam Research Corp.

Exhibit 152: Lam Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Lam Research Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Lam Research Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Onto Innovation Inc.

Exhibit 155: Onto Innovation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Onto Innovation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Onto Innovation Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 PDF Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 158: PDF Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: PDF Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: PDF Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Siemens AG

Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.14 Synopsys Inc.

Exhibit 166: Synopsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Synopsys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Synopsys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Synopsys Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 The PEER Group Inc.

Exhibit 170: The PEER Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The PEER Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: The PEER Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zuken Inc.

Exhibit 178: Zuken Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Zuken Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Zuken Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio