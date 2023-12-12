Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market size to grow by USD 984.91 million growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by growing complexity of semiconductor device designs - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the semiconductor fabrication software market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 984.91 million

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2024-2028

The growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth. Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on functionalities and performance features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hence, the manufacturing process of semiconductor devices has become complex, which has created a need for multifunctional ICs. The complexity of semiconductor designs has created a demand for advanced software tools for semiconductor design and production.  Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

  • Global chip shortage is a major challenge impeding market growth. 
  • The shortage has limited the ability of manufacturers to make consumer goods, which is driving up the prices.
  • Orders for semiconductor chips are typically placed months in advance, but their fulfillment is taking longer than usual. Hence, companies are ordering more chips than they require, which is driving up the costs further.
  • Moreover, installing, testing, and qualifying new fab capacity can take up to a year and a half.
  • Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented based on Solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, Fab management software, and Others), End-user (Process documentation, Process integration, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The CAE segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes tools such as electronic system level (ESL), register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog, and mixed-signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, and logic and formal verification. The system-level approach of the tools allows end-users to design, verify, and simulate at lower costs and in less time. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment. 
  • APAC will contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the semiconductor fabrication software market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zuken Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, Mindteck India Ltd., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 168.3 billion.

East Asia - Semiconductor Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 99.54 billion.

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 984.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.34

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and
Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion during 2023-2028; Growing focus on the development of innovative equipment to drive growth- Technavio

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion during 2023-2028; Growing focus on the development of innovative equipment to drive growth- Technavio

The police and law enforcement equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of...
Paint Protection Film Market size to increase by USD 128.31 million between 2023 to 2028; 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

Paint Protection Film Market size to increase by USD 128.31 million between 2023 to 2028; 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

The paint protection film market size is expected to grow by USD 128.31 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.