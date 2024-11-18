Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market to Grow by USD 984.91 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Increased Design Complexity, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global semiconductor fabrication software market size is estimated to grow by USD 984.91 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.77% during the forecast period. Growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth, with a trend towards high need for semiconductor memory devices. However, increasing chip shortage globally poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zuken Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, Mindteck India Ltd., and Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd..

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 984.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zuken Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, Mindteck India Ltd., and Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The Semiconductor Fabrication Software market is experiencing significant trends in product pricing, industry coverage, and business strategy. Political and social scenarios, including geopolitical tensions and changing consumer demands, are impacting the market. Positive changes include scalability and innovation, with companies like Applied Materials, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansoft focusing on cutting-edge product offerings. Negative changes include fragmentation dominance and amalgamation traits. CAE tools for IC, PCB, MCM, and Digital Manufacturing are in focus, with PEER and forefront technologies like Pathfinder and Accumulation driving growth. Strategies include niche differentiation and vital partnerships. The Ace Matrix highlights Synopsys and Cadence Design Systems as innovators, while Amalgamation traits are seen in Applied Materials and Mentor Graphics. Product satisfaction remains key, with companies striving to meet the needs of the industry.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on memory devices like 3D NAND and DRAM due to the high growth potential of the semiconductor memory market. Consumer electronics market dynamics offer new opportunities for vendors in this shift. For instance, OEMs have moved from HDD storage to flash memory in smartphones and notebooks due to features such as resistance to vibration, lower chances of corruption, and less data loss. Precise chip fabrication is essential for these additional features, making semiconductor fabrication software solutions a necessity.

The Semiconductor Fabrication Software market faces several challenges, including product pricing pressures and a complex business landscape. Political and social scenarios, such as trade policies and workforce demographics, also impact the industry. Positive changes include the adoption of digital manufacturing and the increasing importance of scalability and business strategy. Winning imperatives include offering cutting-edge solutions, focusing on niche areas, and providing excellent product satisfaction. Key players like Applied Materials, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansoft, and others are active in the market, with strategies ranging from being innovators to fragmentation dominance and amalgamation traits. CAE tools for IC, PCB, MCM design, and digital manufacturing are in high demand, with PEER continuing to shape the industry landscape. The Ace Matrix identifies Forefront and Pathfinder as current leaders, with Vital, Accumulation, and Amalgamated traits shaping the future.

The global semiconductor industry is experiencing significant challenges due to a chip shortage, impacting various sectors from automotive to consumer electronics. This shortage is limiting the world's manufacturing capabilities, leading to increased prices and stock depletion. Chip orders, typically placed months in advance, are experiencing longer lead times, averaging over 28 weeks for most types of chips. Companies are ordering excess chips to secure their stocks, straining manufacturing capacity and raising costs. The semiconductor fabrication software market is crucial in this scenario, offering solutions to optimize production and reduce lead times, ultimately helping businesses mitigate the impact of the chip shortage.

This semiconductor fabrication software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 CAE

1.2 IC physical design and verification

1.3 PCB and MCM

1.4 Fab management software

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Process documentation

2.2 Process integration

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 CAE- The Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) segment of the semiconductor fabrication software market includes tools used for engineering tasks, such as electronic system level (ESL) simulation, register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, synthesis, analysis, and various other tools. These tools are essential for solving complex engineering problems, including partial differential equations and boundary value problems, or deriving algorithms for fluid flows and flight tests. CAE tools are then translated into manufacturing instructions using Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software. ESL tools are particularly significant, as they follow a system-level approach, enabling faster design, verification, and simulation at lower costs and in less time. RTL tools help end-users verify logic designs using an RTL language and provide an abstract of complex circuit diagrams for extracting root-level circuit writings. The CAE segment is expected to grow slowly during the forecast period due to the widespread use and contractual business model of EDA software among users.

The Semiconductor Fabrication Software market is a critical segment of the semiconductor industry, providing essential tools for Foundries and Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) to design, develop, and manufacture complex Integrated Circuits (ICs), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs), and other advanced semiconductor products. The market is characterized by the forefront use of Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) solutions for digital manufacturing, Process, Equipment and Environmental Reporting (PEER) for regulatory compliance, and Thermo Fisher's Accumulation software for wafer handling and inspection. The market is fragmented, with several niche players and amalgamation trends, but key areas of dominance include advanced IC design, IC manufacturing execution systems, and PCB design and manufacturing software. Product pricing and political scenarios significantly impact the market dynamics. Tismo Technology and other emerging players are disrupting the market with innovative solutions.

The Semiconductor Fabrication Software market is a dynamic and innovative industry, focused on providing advanced solutions for the design, manufacturing, and testing of integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), multi-chip modules (MCMs), and digital manufacturing. Product offerings range from computer-aided engineering (CAE) tools for semiconductor design, layout, and verification, to manufacturing execution systems (MES) for process control and yield optimization. Political scenarios, such as trade policies and regulations, and social factors, including demographic shifts and changing consumer preferences, can significantly impact the market. Positive changes include increasing demand for advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G, while negative changes include rising fabrication costs and intensifying competition. Scalability, business strategy, and industry coverage are key winning imperatives for market players. The Ace Matrix, featuring Active, Cutting Edge, Innovator, and Niche players, highlights the competitive landscape. Applied Materials, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansoft, and others offer product satisfaction through offerings like Forefront, Pathfinder, Vital, Accumulation, and Fragmentation dominance. Amalgamation traits, such as partnerships and acquisitions, are common strategies to expand market presence. PEER (Process, Equipment, and Materials) integration and digital manufacturing are current industry focuses.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Solution

CAE



IC Physical Design And Verification



PCB And MCM



Fab Management Software



Others

End-user

Process Documentation



Process Integration



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

