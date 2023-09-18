Semiconductor Foundry Market - 2022 to 2027 | The evolution of 3D printing drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Foundry Market is projected to have a remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.74% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to an impressive USD 42.78 billion. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that the increasing demand for IoT, growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology, and the evolution of 3D printing are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth. Download a free sample report here

The Semiconductor Foundry Market report, covering the period from 2023 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including type (pure-play foundry and IDMs), application (communications, PCs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The growth of 3D printing technology is driving various industries, including medical, aerospace, and automotive. It has the potential to revolutionize the foundry market, with companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel exploring its use in semiconductor production. While it may not replace traditional manufacturing entirely, 3D printing is increasingly being used to extend the life of ageing tools in 200-mm manufacturing, offering a cost-effective solution. This technology is particularly well-suited for foundry needing high-value, low-volume production. Overall, 3D printing is expected to play a significant role in these sectors during the forecast period. For more details, get the free sample report now

An emerging trend in semiconductor foundry is the increasing use of advanced analytics, particularly for harnessing big data. These foundry incorporate sensors and data-collecting devices in their tools, enabling the extraction of valuable data for improved decision-making. This data-driven approach helps foundry identify new business models and strategies, adding extra value to the company. As a result, these developments are expected to drive the global market in the foreseeable future.

One of the challenges affecting semiconductor foundry market growth is the unpredictable fluctuations in demand, driven by products like mobile devices, computers, and consumer electronics. This industry's cyclic nature, with periods of rapid growth followed by retrenchment, leads to high volatility. Factors like excess production capacity and intense competition contribute to sharp price drops for semiconductor chips. These fluctuations can result in inventory issues during low and high-demand periods, ultimately hindering semiconductor foundry market growth.

North America is expected to contribute 40% to global semiconductor foundry market growth due to its high sales and concentration of leading semiconductor companies. Government initiatives in the US and strong demand for advanced semiconductor foundry drive this growth. Despite setbacks from COVID-19, the region is rebounding in 2021, with potential for further expansion through new product launches and industry strategies.

Companies in the semiconductor foundry market are deploying various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence. Notable market players include:

DB HiTek

Fujitsu Ltd.

GlobalFoundaries US Inc.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co. Ltd.

GCS Holdings

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

United Microelectronics Corp.

