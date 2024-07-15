Semiconductor Foundry Market is to reach USD 216.67 Bn by 2030 dominated by the Consumer Electronics Segment- Finds Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing of semiconductor devices for various industries is the focus of the semiconductor foundry market. The emergence of semiconductor foundry was fueled by the growing demand for advanced chips as the modern world is built on semiconductors. The necessity to continuously create high-performance and efficient semiconductors is driving investments in the semiconductor foundry industry at an increasing pace.

Stellar Market Research, a leading Electronics business research firm has published a report on "Semiconductor Foundry Market". The report states that the total market size for the Semiconductor Foundry Market was USD 130.26 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 216.67 Bn by 2030. A bottom-up approach has been used to analyze the market size.

The Semiconductor Foundry Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global semiconductor foundry industry, delving into various factors driving its growth, challenges encountered, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory. The report covers a wide range of topics, including market size, important market segments, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and prospects. Through a meticulous research methodology, the report leverages a blend of primary and secondary research techniques, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on opportunities within the market.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 130.26 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 216.67 Billion CAGR 7.5 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 225 No. of Tables 137 No. of Charts and Figures 210 Segment Covered By Technology Node and Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Porter's five forces study emphasizes the importance of suppliers and buyers have the potential to help stakeholders generate profitable business decisions and build stronger supplier-buyer networks.

An in-depth analysis to understand the profitable trends and restraints to gain a stronger foothold.

Each region's major countries are positioned based on the amount of revenue they draw over from the worldwide market.

Key Player Offerings

In response to the rising customer demand, Taiwanese chipmaker, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) will build a second Japanese plant to begin operation by the end of 2027, bringing total investment in its Japan venture to more than $20 billion with the support of the Tokyo government.

venture to more than with the support of the government. The shortage of semiconductor chips required for manufacturing Cars in the US has resulted in a partnership between General Motors (GM) and Global Foundries to expand a factory in New York to make chips specifically for GM's car parts suppliers.

Asia Pacific Leads Semiconductor Foundry Market

Asia Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market has been dominant attributed to key factors like cost-effective manufacturing, advanced technological advancements, and government initiatives. With the government owning about 40% of its top 100 semiconductor companies and supporting them, the Chinese semiconductor industry has been growing rapidly. In the 14th Five-Year Plan, the country is seeking "self-sufficiency" across all semiconductor categories. Additionally, the Taiwan Semiconductor Foundry market has been leading with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) holding a significant share of about 61% while Samsung Foundry from South Korea with about 14% share in Q4 of 2023. Together with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), TSMC has the advantages of Taiwan's growing semiconductor environment, which includes a highly skilled workforce, cutting-edge R&D centers, and significant government assistance. The region's capacity to produce at semiconductor materials cheaper rates while maintaining high standards improves sales. Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry. Vietnam and Thailand have seen significant growth in semiconductor trade with the U.S., while Malaysia remains a key player, accounting for 20% of U.S. semiconductor imports. Strategic initiatives such as the Science Act and CHIPS Act, together with a focus on friend-shoring, shift the semiconductor value chains and strengthen the position in the Asia Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation

With the rise of devices that are essential to modern living, such as wearable technology, computers, tablets, and smartphones, the consumer electronics segment has been dominant in the global semiconductor foundry market. As of 2023, there are approximately 4.85 Billion smartphone users globally, representing about 60% of the global population. Because of this huge user base, semiconductors have become increasingly complex and powerful, which is necessary as devices continue to advance to provide improved energy efficiency, performance, and cutting-edge features like 5G connection, augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI). About 1.8 billion 5G subscribers are expected to be active globally by 2024, underlining the critical need for cutting-edge semiconductors that can handle the high-speed, low-latency needs of 5G networks. Virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, as well as other AI-driven apps, mostly depend on semiconductor chips that are capable of efficient calculations. The need for more compact and efficient processors that fit into smaller devices without sacrificing performance has resulted in improvements in semiconductor manufacturing methods, including technologies like 5nm and 7nm.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Key Players

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Global Foundries

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

Samsung Group

Others

Key questions answered in the Semiconductor Foundry Market are:

What is a semiconductor foundry?

What is the current growth rate of the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Who are the key players in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the key trends in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology Node, Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

