Semiconductor Foundry Market size to record USD 50.07 billion growth from 2024-2028, Use of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor foundry market size is estimated to grow by USD 50077.63 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.47% during the forecast period. Semiconductor foundries leverage big data from connected tools for predictive maintenance, advanced process controls, and intelligent scheduling. Key industries include automotive, aerospace, IoT, and telecommunications. Technologies like EUV lithography, cloud computing, AI, and GaN are driving innovation. Pure-play foundries provide services for semiconductor designs, manufacturing, and IP development, creating energy-efficient chips for various sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor foundry Market 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The semiconductor foundry market is witnessing significant growth as specialty foundries leverage big data from control circuits and IoT devices in fabs. This data enables predictive maintenance, advanced process controls, and intelligent scheduling, revolutionizing the manufacturing process. The automotive and aerospace industries are major consumers, with semiconductor foundries supplying high-performance semiconductors for 5G networks, electric vehicles, and IoT devices. Geopolitical tensions and EUV lithography advancements add complexity. Cloud computing and AI applications facilitate data analysis, while GaN and silicon semiconductors fuel innovation. Semiconductor foundry services cater to various sectors, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial applications. Intellectual property protection is crucial in this competitive semiconductor industry ecosystem. Cutting-edge semiconductor technology, such as AI, energy-efficient chips, and CMOS, drives the development of smartphones, laptops, automotive electronics, and more. Pure-play foundries focus on high-tech semiconductor designs, ensuring the production of advanced ICs for diverse electronic products.

Addressing Challenges:

The Semiconductor foundry market is a critical component of the semiconductor industry ecosystem, focusing on the production of Integrated Circuits (ICs) using advanced technologies like CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor). This market caters to various sectors, including fabless semiconductor companies, electronics manufacturers, and IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers). Products utilizing semiconductors span across smartphones, laptops, automotive electronics, IoT devices, and telecommunication equipment. The market's volatility arises from the semiconductor industry's cyclic nature, with significant growth in demand followed by declines due to excess production capacity, obsolete products, or price erosion of ICs. Cutting-edge semiconductor technology, such as high-performance semiconductors, power management components, and high-performance CPUs, fuels innovation in sectors like consumer electronics, wireless communication infrastructure, networking equipment, and automotive industry. Pure-play foundries specialize in manufacturing these advanced semiconductors using state-of-the-art equipment, including lithography machines, deposition tools, etching systems, and inspection instruments. The semiconductor foundry market plays a pivotal role in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, electric cars (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, tablets, wearables, smart home appliances, healthcare-specific integrated circuits, and advanced technologies like quantum processors, quantum memory, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and power management devices for electric powertrains.

Analyst Review

The Semiconductor foundry market plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry ecosystem, providing fabrication services for IC designs created by fabless semiconductor companies. These foundries specialize in producing CMOS chips using advanced semiconductor technology, supplying components for various electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, automotive electronics, IoT devices, and more. With the increasing demand for energy-efficient chips, semiconductor foundries offer services for designing and manufacturing 5G-enabled, AI-integrated semiconductors using Gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon semiconductors. Additionally, they cater to the needs of industries like automotive electronics, electrification, and cloud computing, contributing to the development of AI applications, cellular IoT connections, and wearables.

Market Overview

The Semiconductor foundry market involves the production of semiconductor devices for various industries. ICS, a leading player in this market, offers a range of semiconductor manufacturing services using advanced technologies such as CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) and other processes. The company's services include design, development, and production of semiconductor devices, as well as testing and characterization. The semiconductor industry is driven by the demand for advanced electronics in sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. The market is competitive, with players like Automotive and Microelectronics vying for market share. The semiconductor foundry market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices. The use of cutting-edge technologies like EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in semiconductor manufacturing is also driving market growth. The market is subject to various challenges, including rising production costs and increasing competition. Despite these challenges, the semiconductor foundry market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Key Companies:

Semiconductor foundry Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Semiconductor foundry Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Analog Devices Inc., DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

