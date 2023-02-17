Semiconductor foundry market to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% by 2027: Growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor foundry market size is estimated to grow by USD 42,781.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the semiconductor foundry market was valued at USD 80,183.69 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027

Semiconductor foundry market - Five forces

The global semiconductor foundry market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Semiconductor foundry market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Semiconductor foundry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (pure-play foundries and IDMs) and application (communications, pcs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others).

The pure-play boundaries segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high economies of scale that allow pure-play foundries to focus on new process technologies. An increase in the construction of fabs globally, a rise in spending by the pure-play foundries, and a low level of competition faced by pure-play foundries from new entrants will also drive the segment's growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global semiconductor foundry market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor foundry market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to factors such as high sales. The region has some of the leading semiconductor fabless companies. In addition, most of the customers in the global market are from North America . The US is the key contributor to the revenue growth of the market in the region owing to supportive government initiatives.

Download a sample report

Semiconductor foundry market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The evolution of 3D printing is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. 3D printing can be used in many industries, such as medical, aerospace, and automotive.

It can also be used to manufacture Printed circuit boards (PCB).

For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel are trying to use 3D printing to manufacture semiconductors.

3D printing is an ideal option for foundries that produce components requiring high-value and low-volume production.

Such factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Companies are focusing on the potential benefits of big data.

Big data can help foundries collect large amounts of data and solve problems.

The manufacturing process can get simplified with the use of advanced analytics, with can helps fabs make informed decisions.

Advanced analytics can also help fabs identify new business models and techniques that provide additional value.

Such factors will support the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High fluctuations in semiconductor demand are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive goods, and telecommunication equipment.

However, the demand for these products keeps fluctuating, which will impact the semiconductor market.

Excess production capacity, obsolete products, and rapid price erosion of ICs drastically affect the market.

High fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels during low demand and low inventory levels during high demand.

These factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor foundry market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor foundry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor foundry market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor foundry market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor foundry market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductor Foundry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42,781.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Taiwan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE, and Analog Devices Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor foundry market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global semiconductor foundry market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Pure-play foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pure-play foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pure-play foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pure-play foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pure-play foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 PCs/Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on PCs/Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on PCs/Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on PCs/Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on PCs/Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Consumers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Consumers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 DB HiTek

Exhibit 120: DB HiTek - Overview



Exhibit 121: DB HiTek - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: DB HiTek - Key offerings

12.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 GlobalFoundaries US Inc.

Exhibit 128: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 134: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 137: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 138: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 140: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.9 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 141: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 145: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Exhibit 159: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 165: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 United Microelectronics Corp.

Exhibit 169: United Microelectronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: United Microelectronics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: United Microelectronics Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 172: Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

