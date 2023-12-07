Semiconductor foundry market to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% by 2027: North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

07 Dec, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor foundry market size is estimated to grow by USD 42,781.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Based on geography, the global semiconductor foundry market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor foundry market. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to factors such as high sales. The region has some of the leading semiconductor fabless companies. In addition, most of the customers in the global market are from North America. The US is the key contributor to the revenue growth of the market in the region owing to supportive government initiatives. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the semiconductor foundry market was valued at USD 80,183.69 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027

Semiconductor foundry market - Five forces

The global semiconductor foundry market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers– 

  • Bargaining power of buyers 
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of substitutes
  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Semiconductor foundry market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Semiconductor foundry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (pure-play foundries and IDMs) and application (communications, pcs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others). 

  • The pure-play boundaries segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high economies of scale that allow pure-play foundries to focus on new process technologies. An increase in the construction of fabs globally, a rise in spending by the pure-play foundries, and a low level of competition faced by pure-play foundries from new entrants will also drive the segment's growth.

Download a sample report

Semiconductor foundry marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The evolution of 3D printing is driving market growth.
  • 3D printing can be used in many industries, such as medical, aerospace, and automotive.
  • It can also be used to manufacture Printed circuit boards (PCB).
  • For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel are trying to use 3D printing to manufacture semiconductors.
  • 3D printing is an ideal option for foundries that produce components requiring high-value and low-volume production.
  • Such factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries is a key trend in the market.
  • Companies are focusing on the potential benefits of big data.
  • Big data can help foundries collect large amounts of data and solve problems.
  • The manufacturing process can get simplified with the use of advanced analytics, with can helps fabs make informed decisions.
  • Advanced analytics can also help fabs identify new business models and techniques that provide additional value.
  • Such factors will support the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High fluctuations in semiconductor demand are challenging market growth.
  • Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive goods, and telecommunication equipment.
  • However, the demand for these products keeps fluctuating, which will impact the semiconductor market.
  • Excess production capacity, obsolete products, and rapid price erosion of ICs drastically affect the market.
  • High fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels during low demand and low inventory levels during high demand.
  • These factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor foundry market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor foundry market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor foundry market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the semiconductor foundry market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor foundry market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The semiconductor advanced packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21,157.5 million.

The semiconductor IP market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,978.77 million.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Dairy ingredients market: APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

Dairy ingredients market: APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

The dairy ingredients market is segmented by type (milk powders, milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates, whey ingredients, and others),...
Commercial Printing Market size to grow by USD 49.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, ACME printing, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corp. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

Commercial Printing Market size to grow by USD 49.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, ACME printing, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corp. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

The commercial printing market is estimated to grow by USD 49.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.49%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.