Semiconductor Foundry Market to grow by USD 42.7818 billion from 2022 to 2027; The evolution of 3D printing drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor foundry market size is forecast to increase by USD 42,781.83 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.74%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for IoT, the growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology, and the evolution of 3D printing. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE, and Analog Devices Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pure-play foundries and IDMs), application (communications, PCs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The pure-play foundaries segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high economies of scale that allow pure-play foundries to focus on new process technologies. An increase in the construction of fabs globally, a rise in spending by the pure-play foundries, and a low level of competition faced by pure-play foundries from new entrants will also drive the segment's growth.

Semiconductor foundry market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The evolution of 3D printing is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. 3D printing can be used in many industries, such as medical, aerospace, and automotive.

It can also be used to manufacture Printed circuit boards (PCB).

For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel are trying to use 3D printing to manufacture semiconductors.

3D printing is an ideal option for foundries that produce components requiring high-value and low-volume production.

Such factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High fluctuations in semiconductor demand are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive goods, and telecommunication equipment.

However, the demand for these products keeps fluctuating, which will impact the semiconductor market.

Excess production capacity, obsolete products, and rapid price erosion of ICs drastically affect the market.

High fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels during low demand and low inventory levels during high demand.

These factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Semiconductor Foundry Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor foundry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor foundry market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor foundry market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor foundry market vendors

The semiconductor advanced packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,157.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMs and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS /image sensors), technology (flip chip, fi wlp, 2.5d/3d, and fo wlp), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is the key factor driving the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth.

The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,978.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and others), end-user (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMS, and foundries), form factor (processor IP, physical IP, and digital IP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for mobile computing devices is notably driving the market growth.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42,781.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Taiwan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE, and Analog Devices Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

