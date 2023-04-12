Semiconductor Foundry Market to Reach USD 219310 Million by 2029, Witnessing a CAGR of 8.0%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Foundry Market is segmented by type (Pure-play Foundry, IDM Foundry), by application (Smartphones, High Performance Computing (HPC), Internet of Things (IoT), Automotive, Digital Consumer Electronics (DCE), Other) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Semiconductor Foundry market was valued at USD 137970 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 219310 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major factors driving the growth of the Semiconductor Foundry Market

One of the key reasons propelling the market's expansion is the rising demand for (integrated circuits) ICs for usage in vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment, military equipment, and smart home appliances.

Additionally, the demand for ICs is benefiting from the increasing global adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices. Additionally, government assistance from a number of nations for the development of semiconductor technology is advancing the sector and fueling the expansion of the Semiconductor Foundry Market.

Get a Free Sample Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-23I2102/Global_Semiconductor_Foundry_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

Since semiconductors are increasingly the foundation of all modern technology and devices, the semiconductor foundry market is anticipated to profit from the semiconductor industry's overall rapid expansion. The developments and discoveries in this area directly influence all downstream technology. The demand for semiconductor materials in emerging markets like autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and the Internet of Things, as well as consistent spending on research and development and rising competition among key players, are expected to drive the semiconductor industry's continued strong growth.

Over the past ten years, the smartphone business has experienced phenomenal growth in both software and hardware. Together, 5G and AI will revolutionize the services and conveniences available to us. To fulfill the needs for increased power, performance, density, and features, the underlying silicon technologies must be continuously improved. In the 5G age, connectivity is crucial. Mobile solutions must have powerful performance and quick speeds in order to handle enormous amounts of data. Later on, they'll also need to be able to operate the cutting-edge software programmes that the newest technology promises. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Foundry Market.

Since there is an increased need to move, access, and analyze enormous volumes of data, the term "technology convergence" has gained popularity. The industry's main problem is to analyze enormous volumes of data much more quickly. Each bit that needs to be stored, processed, and transported must be done with a significantly lower power draw. Data from automobiles, robotics, drones, and smart appliances will be processed on-device more frequently as more processing is moved to the edge. As the Internet of Things expands quickly, semiconductor companies will benefit from new developments along the entire technical value chain. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Foundry Market.

There is a push to manufacture chips with noticeably greater quality throughout the entire spectrum of semiconductor device types and design nodes. Chips that provide extremely high dependability over an extended length of time are needed for automotive, IoT, and other industrial applications. Some of these chips must also retain consistent performance when working in an environment with temperature and humidity variations, vibrations, or other challenging circumstances. The auto industry is moving towards electric engines and fully autonomous driving capabilities, as well as integrating increasingly sophisticated automated driver assistance, safety, and infotainment technologies. The quantity of semiconductor chips in a car rises as connectivity, electrification, and autonomous driving technologies progress.

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-23I2102/global-semiconductor-foundry

SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

With more than 80% of the market share, the top five semiconductor foundry companies worldwide are TSMC, Samsung Foundry, UMC, GlobalFoundries, and SMIC. With a market share of more than 50%, TSMC is the dominant player.

With a market share of more than 50%, North America is the most significant consumer market for semiconductor foundries worldwide. This is explained by the expanding consumer electronics market, increasing demand for linked products, increasing use of the Internet of Things, and expanding interest in electronic and driverless vehicles.

The pure-play foundry approach has a market share of more than 80% in terms of type.

Key Companies:

TSMC

Samsung Foundry

UMC

GlobalFoundries

SMIC

PSMC

Hua Hong Semiconductor

VIS

Tower Semiconductor

HLMC

Dongbu HiTek

WIN Semiconductors

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

SkyWater Technology

Get Customized Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-23I2102/Global_Semiconductor_Foundry_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode= QYRE-Auto-23I2102 &lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Semiconductor Photomask market size was USD 4352 million and it is expected to reach USD 6203.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- RF Power Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 21010 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34660 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

- Automotive Semiconductor market size is projected to reach USD 42140 million by 2028, from USD 31430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor Materials market size is projected to reach USD 52410 million by 2028, from USD 40420 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor Inspection Systems estimated at USD 9723.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12670 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor Filter market was valued at USD 301 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 596.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Chip On Flex (COF) market size is estimated to be worth USD 1791.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2446.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Neuromorphic Chip market was valued at USD 28 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1228.4 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 87.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organ-on-a-Chip market size is estimated to be worth USD 80 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 581.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.1% during the review period.

- The global Brain-like Computing Chip market size is projected to reach USD 1436 million by 2028, from USD 13 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 94.7% during 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) Market

- Semiconductor Diodes Market

- Semiconductor Rectifier Market

- Semiconductor Prime Wafer Market

- Semiconductor Process Gases Market

- Silicon-Based Power Semiconductor Market

- Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market

- Semiconductor Manufacturing Market

- Semiconductor Epitaxy Foundry Market

- Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor Market

- Semiconductor Micro Components Market

- Photoresist for Semiconductor Market

- Semiconductor Bare Die Market

- Sic Semiconductor Materials and Devices Market

- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Click here to see related reports on Semiconductor Foundry Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports