Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Global Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Other IPs), IP Source (Royalty, Licensing), IP Core (Hard IP, Soft IP), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor IP market size is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including growing adoption of semiconductor components especially processor IPs, interface IP in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications & data center verticals will drive the demand for this market in the near future.



The major factor restraining the growth of the semiconductor IP market constant technological changes in the semiconductor industry . In each leap, new technologies would enter the market and break the equilibrium. The same applies to the IC industry, where process nodes play a vital role. Changes in the nodes of a semiconductor chip can change design complexity, chip form factor, and IP core design architecture.

Interface IP: The fastest growing segment of the semiconductor IP market, by design IP



The interface IP segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data-centric, hyperscalar, data center, storage, wired and wireless networking, and emerging AI applications require higher bandwidth, where interface protocols such as PCIe, Ethernet, and SerDes are highly demanded. Furthermore, entertainment devices, security cameras, and smart home devices process a large amount of media content. To handle the increasing multimedia processing and connectivity needs, these devices require efficient interface IPs. Also, the growing concern for safety features in automotive SoCs requires devices to meet stringent safety and reliability standards. Interface IPs provide designers with the confidence to develop complex SoCs according to the automotive process capability index distributions. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of interface IPs during the forecast period.



Royalty: The largest segment of the semiconductor IP market, by IP Source



The royalty IP source segment is witnessing healthy growth due to rapid technological changes that are helping manufacturers to produce as many products as they want and pay a royalty for only those products. The rapid global rollout of the 5G network by operators is also supporting the growth of the royalty IP source segment as many base stations and wireless network equipment are based on different processor IPs and interface IPs. The increasing penetration of 5G smartphones is one of the major factors for the growing adoption of royalty IP sources. Various countries have already been investing in 5G technology to enhance their digital infrastructure and stay competitive in the digital economy. These countries are expected to play a vital role in the growth of the royalty IP source market in various verticals, such as consumer electronics and telecommunications & data center.



APAC has the largest market share in the semiconductor IP market



The APAC region is expected to dominate the semiconductor IP market and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, the region has countries like Taiwan, South Korea China and Japan where several major players carry out their operations, sales and distribution. Major players in the chip industry in APAC include Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), and Texas Instruments (US). The consumer electronics vertical would continue to dominate the market in APAC. Increasing demand for consumer electronics, especially smartphones, is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor IP market in APAC. China is expected to hold the largest market share in APAC by 2026. These factors are expected to propel the semiconductor IP market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Multicore Technology for Consumer Electronics Vertical

Increasing Demand for Modern System-On-Chip (Soc) Designs

Decline in Cost Associated with Chip Designing

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices for Daily Use

Increasing Demand for Electronics in Healthcare and Telecommunications Industries Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Restraints

Constant Technological Changes

Concerns Related to Moore's Law

Opportunities

Expanding Embedded Digital Signal Processor IP and Programmable Digital Signal Processor (Dsp) IP Segments

Rising Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Components in Automotive and Telecommunications & Data Center Verticals

Challenges

IP Thefts, Counterfeits, and Conflicts

