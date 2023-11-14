Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size to Grow USD 5340.5 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor IP Market is Segmented by Type ( Processor IP , Interface IP , Memory IP ), by Application ( Consumer Electronics , Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Agriculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Computers & Electronics .

Semiconductor IP Market is projected to reach USD 5340.5 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 3980.8 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19V1793/Global_Semiconductor_IP

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Semiconductor IP Market:

A number of factors, such as the growing complexity of semiconductor designs, the need for specialized and high-performance components in a wide range of electronic devices, and the growing cost and time constraints associated with in-house chip development, are driving the growth of the Semiconductor IP (Intellectual Property) market.

Semiconductor IP is in high demand as a result of semiconductor companies' growing reliance on pre-designed, licensable IP blocks for features like memory, connectivity, and processors in an effort to improve product innovation and time-to-market. By enabling faster and more affordable development cycles, this strategy boosts the semiconductor industry's overall productivity and competitiveness.

The Semiconductor IP market continues to grow steadily due in part to the growing applications of semiconductor technology in cutting-edge industries like AI , automotive, and the Internet of Things.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19V1793&lic=single-user

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET

Advances in technology, including the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, and the Internet of Things (IoT) , are driving an increase in design complexity in the semiconductor business. The need for specialized and effective semiconductor intellectual property (IP) components, such as processors, memory, and interfaces, has increased as electronic systems become more complex. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor IP market.

The need to shorten the time it takes for electrical items to reach the market has increased due to global rivalry and the quick speed of technical advancement. By offering pre-designed and certified components, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) enables manufacturers to speed up the design process and enable speedier development cycles and product releases. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor IP market.

Creating semiconductor components from the ground up requires a lot of resources and may be prohibitively expensive. A more affordable option is semiconductor intellectual property, which enables businesses to make use of already-existing, licensable designs. This optimizes resources and lowers development costs, allowing businesses to concentrate on product differentiation.

There is an increasing need for specialized semiconductor solutions that are energy-efficient due to the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of mobile devices. Semiconductor IP is essential for satisfying the various demands of these devices since it offers programmable parts that fulfill certain application requirements. Specialized processors with the ability to handle complicated computational processes are becoming more and more necessary due to the spike in applications connected to machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). The use of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) intended for neural network processors and AI accelerators is growing as businesses look to incorporate intelligence into their goods.

Players in the semiconductor and semiconductor IP businesses have enormous development potential in the consumer electronics sector. Due to the growing usage of ICs and SoCs in the production of consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, memory, and processor devices, the success of the semiconductor industry is largely reliant on these sales. Because of the development of octa-core processors for smartphones and the progress made in personal computing for consumer devices, the market for multicore processors is expanding quickly. In the future, the market for multicore processors is anticipated to witness profitable prospects due to its rise. These days, multicore (dual- or quad-core) processors power the majority of portable consumer electronics. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor IP market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19V1793/global-semiconductor-ip

SEMICONDUCTOR IP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The top semiconductor intellectual property market is in Asia Pacific. Over the course of the forecast period, the APAC market will expand at the fastest rate. Due to factors like the rising use of smart devices (such as smartphones and smart bands) in APAC, which opens the door for the growing penetration of various design intellectual property in these smart devices, APAC is predicted to maintain its position as the market with the largest size and to grow at the fastest rate. The APAC region's rising need for laptops, smart wearables, and other electronics is expected to fuel the market's expansion.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-19V1793/Global_Semiconductor_IP

Key Companies:

ARM

Synopsys

Imagination Technologies

Cadence

Ceva

Verisillicon

eMemory Technology

Rambus

Lattice (Silicon Image)

Sonics

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-19V1793/Global_Semiconductor_IP

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Semiconductor IP License market is projected to reach USD 1149.5 million in 2029, increasing from USD 765 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Chip Ecosystem market was valued at USD 708700 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1378740 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor IP Cores Market

- Logic NVM IP Market

- NVM IP Market

- Semiconductor Memory IP market was valued at USD 5145.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 9015.8 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Analog Foundry Service Market

- Embedded NVM (eNVM) IP Market

- Logic-Based Non-Volatile Memory IP Market

- RISC-V Processor IP Market

- Semiconductor Device Dismantling Service Market

- FPGA IP Core Market

- GDDR Controller IP Market

- Embedded Processor IP market is projected to reach USD 1262.7 million in 2029, increasing from USD 941.5 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- DDR IP Core Market

- CPU IP Core Market

- SERDES IP Cores Market

- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market size is projected to reach USD 53200 million by 2027, from USD 39510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- Automotive Semiconductor market size is projected to reach USD 42140 million by 2028, from USD 31430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- Power Semiconductor market was valued at USD 46070 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 66420 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor Pellicle market is projected to reach USD 1998.1 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1209 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 7.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Test Handler market is projected to grow from USD 2069 million in 2023 to USD 4172.1 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

- AMC Filters for Semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 559.6 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 399.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023 and 2028.

- Semiconductor Track System market is projected to reach USD 5749.5 million in 2029, increasing from USD 3756 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Third-party Laboratory Testing Services Market

- Semiconductor Chip Test Handler Market

- RF Power Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 21010 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34660 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

- Semiconductor Equipment Frames market is projected to reach USD 55 million in 2029, increasing from USD 38 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market

- Semiconductor Gas Panel Market

- Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment market is projected to grow from USD 642.2 million in 2023 to USD 1113.1 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.

- Spares Parts Manufacturing for Semiconductors market is projected to reach USD 67290 million in 2029, increasing from USD 45650 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Liquid Filters market size is estimated to be worth USD 444.89 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 876.32 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.8% during the review period.

- Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) Market

Click here to see related reports on Semiconductor IP Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/34

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/35

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/36

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports