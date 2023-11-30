Semiconductor IP Market Expected to Reach $14.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The semiconductor IP market is driven by factors such increase in adoption of wireless technology-based devices, rise in demand for the modern system-on-chip (SoC) design, and growing adoption of IoT and AI applications.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor IP Market By Design IP, IP Source, IP Core, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global semiconductor IP industry generated $6.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The semiconductor IP market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in adoption of wireless technology-based devices, rise in demand for modern system-on-chip (soc) design, and growing adoption of IoT and AI applications. Moreover, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and technological advancement are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, intellectual property (IP) security concerns limit the growth of the semiconductor IP market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.6 billion CAGR 8.3 % No. of Pages in Report 355 Segments covered Design IP, IP source, IP core, application, and region Drivers Increase in adoption of wireless technology-based devices Rise in demand for the modern system-on-chip (SoC) design Growing adoption of IoT and AI applications Opportunities Surge in demand for consumer electronics Technological advancement Restraints Intellectual property (IP)security concerns

The Processor IP segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By design IP, the processor IP segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global semiconductor IP industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in AI and edge computing applications. However, the memory IP segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.58% from 2023 to 2032 due to an increase in demand for this device in the automobile sector.

The Royalty segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By IP source, the royalty segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global semiconductor IP market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to increase in emphasis on complex and specialized IP blocks for applications such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and high- performance computing. However, the licensing segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.94% from 2023 to 2032.

The Hard IP segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By IP core, the hard IP segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifth of the global semiconductor IP market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing increase in need for high-performance computing solutions, propelled by applications such as artificial intelligence, data centers, and scientific computing.

The Others segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global semiconductor IP market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for wearable health technology adoption and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.73% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global semiconductor IP market revenue, owing to the proliferation of smart technologies and integration of semiconductor IPs in automotive applications such as ADAS and electric vehicles, which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Industry Development:

In November 2023 , Synopsys, Inc. launched RISC-V ARC-V Processor IP, enabling customers to choose from a broad range of flexible, extensible processor options that deliver optimal power-performance efficiency for their target applications.

, Synopsys, Inc. launched RISC-V ARC-V Processor IP, enabling customers to choose from a broad range of flexible, extensible processor options that deliver optimal power-performance efficiency for their target applications. In September 2023 , Synopsys, Inc. collaborated with Intel and achieved end-to-end 64 GT/s interoperability between Synopsys' IP for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 and Intel's PCIe 6.0-enabled test chip.

, Synopsys, Inc. collaborated with Intel and achieved end-to-end 64 GT/s interoperability between Synopsys' IP for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 and Intel's PCIe 6.0-enabled test chip. In February 2022 , Faraday Technology Corporation announced that it successfully delivered multiple Factory Automation ASIC projects mainly in the field of industrial IoT (IIoT). These designs include applications of industrial robots, PLC processors, controllers, and communication of industrial automation - implemented in 8" and 12" wafer process technologies.

Leading Market Players:

Frontgrade Gaisler

Faraday

Arm Limited.

Synopsys, Inc.

Arteris

CEVA Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

ALPHAWAVE SEMI

VeriSilicon

Rambus Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Semiconductor IP market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semiconductor IP market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Semiconductor IP market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the semiconductor IP market forecast segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semiconductor IP market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

SOURCE Allied Market Research