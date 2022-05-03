Semiconductor Laser Market Size to Reach USD 14.58 Billion in 2030 | Rapid Expansion of the Fiber Laser Market is One of the Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor laser market size reached USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid expansion of the fiber laser market is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Increasing use of fiber lasers is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. A fiber laser is an optically pumped device used with semiconductor lasers, and it is widely employed in a number of industrial manufacturing techniques, such as metal cutting, marking, and welding of aircraft and automobile components. Technological innovations and significant improvement in infrastructure, along with research & development in this area, have contributed to rapid increase in use of fiber lasers. Increasing use of fiber lasers is the primary factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Low power production is a primary issue inhibiting demand for semiconductor lasers in many devices. Low power production implies consumption of more internal current and hence, production of extreme heat, which leads to lower equipment longevity. Less reliability and higher load requirements are also related to inadequate power production. Semiconductor lasers are not suitable for many typical laser applications due to relatively low power generation, which in turn, is limiting their adoption and thus, hampering revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market.

Growth Projections:

The global semiconductor laser market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 to USD 14.58 Billion in 2030. Increasing sale of smartphones is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global semiconductor laser market. Enforcement of lockdowns across the globe led to shutting down of production plants, which resulted in supply chain interruptions. In addition, downturn in industrial operations has affected material processing markets, leading to decline in demand for semiconductor lasers. However, relaxations in lockdown restrictions are expected to provide better opportunities for players in the global market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing sale of smartphones is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. Sales of smartphones have increased significantly, due to the rising trend of e-commerce and increasing subscriptions in social media and other platforms. The use of Three Dimensional (3D) sensing and integration of Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) technology in smartphones is increasing significantly, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period. In addition, ongoing research & development of more effective semiconductor lasers is resulting in the creation of additional potential for the market.

Geographical Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share among other regional markets and register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing government investments and initiatives. In addition, rapid expansion of the communications industry in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to boost semiconductor laser market revenue growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc., Panasonic Corp., ASML Holding N.V., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Rohm Company Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, nLIGHT, Inc., and Jenoptik AG.

· In February 2022, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG bought an 80% ownership in Active Fiber Systems GmbH (AFS), a company based in Germany. AFS develops and manufactures ultrashort-pulse laser systems and fiber laser systems used primarily in science and research. In addition to basic research, AFS laser system helps application areas, such as the creation of extremely short-wavelength light with strong coherence, materials processing, and biomedical imaging.

Emergen Research has segmented the global semiconductor laser market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fiber Optic Laser (FOL)



Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)



Compact Disc Lasers (CDL)



High Power Diode Lasers (HPDL)



Red Lasers



Violet Lasers



Green Lasers



Blue Lasers



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Optical Storage Devices



Lithography



Healthcare



Instrumentation and Sensor



Display



Printing



Communication



Military and Defense



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

