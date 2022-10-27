Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 208.88 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 9.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Factors such as growth of the EV market, growth of the research and development activities of the key players and researchers across the world will lead the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market" By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Equipment Type (Wafer Processing Equipment, Test Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment), By Fab Facility (Automation, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 94.32 billion by 2021 and is expected to achieve USD 208.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Overview

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used in the industry to create semiconductors. Based on their applications, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment is classified as front-end equipment and back-end equipment. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment is required to have a higher quality and precision as it is necessary for fabricating semiconductors. The primary components of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment are oxidation systems, epitaxial reactors, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, chemical vapor deposition systems, photolithography equipment, and etching equipment. These components together facilitate the fabrication process of the semiconductors.

The growing demand of the semiconductors in electronic vehicles is one of the primary driving factors for the global market. Increasing innovations in the consumer use technology products such as the smartphones and computers have also facilitated the demand of semiconductors. The technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing have helped in increasing the production volume.

Key Developments

In December 2021 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the release of the Electron Beam Area Inspection System GS1000, the newly designed instrument which provides precise and quick e-beam inspection to the use of a common platform based on established high-speed inspection space SEMs and knowledge industry-leading CD-SEM*1 Technology as well as high speed is an enormous measurement.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Applied Materials, ASML, KLA-Tencor, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market On the basis of Dimension, Equipment Type, Fab Facility, and Geography.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Dimension

2D



2.5D



3D

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

Wafer Processing Equipment



Test Equipment



Assembly & Packaging Equipment



Others

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Fab Facility

Automation

Chemical Control Equipment

Gas Control Equipment

Others

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

