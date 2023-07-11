Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's second quarter 2023 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, August 11, 2023

TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpmmcrkk

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at:   

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3f07d2f157614c628c463c26f4cea116

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SMIC

