Semiconductor Market - 2022 to 2027 | The increasing number of data centers drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market is projected to have remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to an impressive USD 168.3 billion. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that the growing adoption of IoT devices, the increasing number of data centers, and rising demand from the automotive industry are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market 2023-2027

The Semiconductor Market report, covering the period from 2022 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including application (networking and communication, data processing, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of data centers, which serve as vital infrastructures for managing the vast amounts of data generated by digital technologies like cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, and IoT. To handle these workloads effectively, data centers require advanced semiconductor technologies such as high-end CPUs, GPUs, and specialized accelerators, especially for demanding applications like scientific simulations and AI training. This trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for 5G chipsets is the market trend for semiconductor market. 5G technology offers high-speed broadband and low latency, benefiting industries like industrial internet, AR/VR, cloud gaming, and real-time computing. 5G chipsets enable much faster data processing compared to 4G. A report predicts that the global 5G chipset market is expected to reach $90.79 billion by 2030, with numerous operators in various countries planning 5G deployments. This trend is expected to drive market growth, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia.

One of the challenges affecting semiconductor market growth is the gap between supply and demand. Increased demand has led to shortages and delays in delivering semiconductor products, causing prices to rise high. This can impact manufacturers' profits and raise costs for consumers, potentially affecting consumer electronics prices and spending. Additionally, transitioning to advanced manufacturing processes can create production challenges, worsening the supply-demand gap during the transition period. These factors are expected to hinder the semiconductor market's growth in the future.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to contribute significantly, accounting for 75% of global market growth. China plays a major role, driven by rising semiconductor demand in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics in developing economies like China and India. Increasing disposable income and rapid industrial automation in APAC countries, including China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan, are key drivers of semiconductor demand in the region.

For complete insights of Semiconductors Market

