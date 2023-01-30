Semiconductor market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 75% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market

Global semiconductor market - Five forces

The global semiconductor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global semiconductor market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global semiconductor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors).

The ICs segment will account for a significant share of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives owing to the increasing demand for automation in various industries. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for a wide range of semiconductor devices, including voltage regulators, amplifiers, and data converters. Thus, vendors are focusing on expanding their analog IC portfolio to cater to the demand, which will have a positive impact on the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global semiconductor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor market.

APAC will account for 75% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , South Korea , Taiwan , and Singapore are the key countries for the semiconductor market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America . The rise in the disposable income of people is expected to increase the demand for automobiles and electronics and electrical devices, which will drive the semiconductor market growth in APAC during the forecast period

Global semiconductor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of IoT devices is driving the semiconductor market growth.

is driving the semiconductor market growth. The IoT ecosystem is expanding rapidly, which is leading to the implementation of smart devices such as smart security solutions, smart parking management systems, autonomous guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, and smart robots.

The rise in the number of connected devices provides opportunities for vendors to offer products and services, develop robust IoT infrastructure, and gain revenue.

These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

Sustainability manufacturing is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The demand for semiconductors is increasing owing to their use in emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Industry leaders are focusing on sustainability programs for manufacturing semiconductors. For instance, Intel has revealed its 2030 operational sustainability goals as part of its aspiration to be a global leader in sustainability.

Therefore, vendors are adopting sustainability efforts as an integral part of their strategy to improve brand image.

Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The impact of the Russia and Ukraine war is impeding the semiconductor market growth.

is impeding the semiconductor market growth. The Russia - Ukraine conflict has led to a low supply of neon and hexafluorobutadiene gases, which are crucial in manufacturing semiconductor chips.

- conflict has led to a low supply of neon and hexafluorobutadiene gases, which are crucial in manufacturing semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 70% of the world's neon gas, while Russia is the world's largest producer of palladium and the third-largest supplier of nickel.

supplies more than 70% of the world's neon gas, while is the world's largest producer of palladium and the third-largest supplier of nickel. The Russia - Ukraine conflict will affect the supply and production of semiconductor chips, EV batteries, and catalytic converters

- conflict will affect the supply and production of semiconductor chips, EV batteries, and catalytic converters This, in turn, will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Semiconductor Market vendors

Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 156.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

