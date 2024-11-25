Semiconductor Market in Military & Aerospace to Grow by USD 3.02 Billion (2024-2028), Aircraft Modernization Driving Growth, AI Transforming Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry size is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of UAVS. However, high cost associated with manufacturing poses a challenge.Key market players include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, Foundaries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Micross Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc..

Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, GlobalFoundaries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Micross Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is witnessing significant growth due to increasing defense expenditure and modernization. Microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) made of silicon, germanium, compounds, and gallium arsenide are in high demand for defense applications. N-type and P-type semiconductors are used in various systems, including border security solutions, UAVs (drones), and the Rafale fleet. Government sector spending on defense and space activities is driving the market. Radiation-tolerant components are essential for space-hardened microprocessors to withstand the harsh space environment and its effects, such as particle and electromagnetic radiation, electronic noise, and signal spikes. The communications sector, consumer automotive sector, and electronic devices sector are also contributing to the semiconductor market's growth. CAES (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems require advanced semiconductor technology. Military and aerospace applications, such as satellite launches and space activities, require semiconductors with short lead times and reasonable acquisition costs. The semiconductor market's future growth will depend on the development of radiation-tolerant components and the integration of semiconductors into various systems, including pilots, Boeing 757s, 767s, display screens, and logistics and aid packages. Global security, information security, and the increasing use of connected devices and electronic devices also present opportunities for the semiconductor market. However, challenges such as hacking incidents and the need for secure systems remain.

The military and aerospace industry is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones. These remotely controlled aircraft are increasingly used for various applications beyond military use, such as logistics and disaster relief. For instance, the United Arab Emirates is testing drones for firefighting and drug delivery. India is investing heavily in UAVs for military border security surveillance, with plans to purchase hi-tech drones like the MQ-9B from the US. UAVs offer cost-effective, efficient, and flexible solutions for various applications in the military and aerospace sectors.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry faces unique challenges due to the specific requirements of these sectors. Microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) must be able to withstand extreme conditions, such as those found in the space environment. Pure elements like silicon, germanium, compounds, and gallium arsenide are used to create N-type and P-type semiconductors for defense applications. Government sector spending on military expenditure, defense modernization, and CAES drives demand for semiconductors in this industry. Semiconductors are essential for various sectors, including communications, electronic devices, and the military. Challenges include radiation effects from particle and electromagnetic radiation, electronic noise, and signal spikes. Space-hardened microprocessors are crucial for border security, terrorism prevention, and UAV solutions, such as those used in the Rafale fleet and F4 standard missiles. Semiconductor manufacturers must produce radiation-tolerant components to meet these demands. Lead time and acquisition cost are critical factors in the semiconductor market. Semiconductors are used in various applications, from Boeing 757s and 767s to display screens, UAVs, logistics, aid packages, museums, and global and information security. Semiconductors also play a role in satellite launches and space activities. Hacking incidents and connected devices add to the need for semiconductor solutions.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is capital-intensive, similar to the automotive sector. Establishing new semiconductor factories entails a substantial investment, with facility costs being a significant expense. The price of the building is a crucial factor. Manufacturing equipment is another substantial expenditure. Early semiconductor companies, like Motorola, would manufacture their equipment and produce chips. However, as technology advanced, this practice became less common. The high cost of both facilities and equipment necessitates ongoing investment to remain competitive in these industries.

1.1 Memory- Semiconductor memory plays a crucial role in the military and aerospace industry due to the increasing use of processors in various devices. Random Access Memory (RAM) and Read-Only Memory (ROM) are the primary types of semiconductor memory. RAM is a volatile memory that provides temporary storage for program codes and data, while ROM is a non-volatile memory that saves data permanently. The introduction of advanced technologies, such as programmable read-only memory (PROM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), has expanded the memory options. The military and aerospace industries are witnessing significant technological advancements, with global semiconductor manufacturers launching new processors for high-reliability applications. For instance, Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics' partnership with Integra Technologies Inc. To introduce 100V GaN/SiC RF power technology for aerospace and defense applications will further increase the demand for memory semiconductors. Additionally, the integration of technology in military weapons, such as Intelligun's fingerprint-locking system, and the growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the aviation and military sectors will propel the demand for memory chips in the industry.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is driven by the demand for advanced electronic systems in defense modernization and space exploration. Microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) made from pure elements like Silicon, Germanium, and compounds such as Gallium arsenide are essential for creating N-type and P-type semiconductors. The government sector is a significant consumer, with military expenditure fueling the demand for semiconductors in various applications. The communications sector, electronic devices sector, and consumer automotive sector also contribute to the market growth. The military and aerospace industry requires semiconductors that can withstand extreme conditions, such as those found in space. CAES (Computer Aided Engineering Systems) are used to design space-hardened microprocessors that can resist radiation effects and particle radiation in the space environment. Military applications include border security, terrorism detection, and UAV solutions, while defense budgets fund research and development of advanced technologies like Scalp missiles and the Rafale fleet's F4 standard engines. The semiconductor industry continues to innovate to meet the unique demands of the military and aerospace sector.

The semiconductor market plays a crucial role in the military and aerospace industry, supplying microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) made of various elements such as silicon, germanium, compounds, gallium arsenide, and others. N-type and P-type semiconductors are essential for creating electronic systems for defense applications. The government sector, defense modernization, and military expenditure drive the demand for semiconductors in this industry. Military and aerospace applications require semiconductors that can withstand harsh environments, including space-hardened microprocessors for satellite launches and space activities. Radiation effects, including particle radiation, electromagnetic radiation, electronic noise, and signal spikes, are significant challenges for semiconductors in these applications. The military and aerospace industry's semiconductor market caters to various sectors, including communications, electronic devices, border security, terrorism prevention, and UAV solutions. Semiconductors are used in defense systems, military aircraft like the Rafale fleet, and civilian aircraft such as Boeing 757s and 767s. They are also essential for display screens, logistics, aid packages, and museums. The semiconductor market for military and aerospace applications faces challenges such as long lead times and high acquisition costs. However, the growing need for global and information security, including protection against hacking incidents and connected devices, continues to drive demand for advanced semiconductor solutions.

