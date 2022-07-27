Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry to record USD 3.89 Bn growth -- Driven by increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft

Factors such as the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, growing use of electronics in the military, and rising military expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing, high-quality semiconductors required for military use, and the growing concerns over security will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Sample Report Now

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented as below:

Product

Memory



Logic



MOS Microcomponents



Analog



Others

The memory segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of processes in various devices. Also, the growing use of technology in weapon systems will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

36% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing investments in defense by governments in the region is the prime factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities will have a positive impact on the growth of the semiconductor market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth in the military and aerospace industry during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor market size in the military and aerospace industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors in the military and aerospace industry

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2020
Forecast period 2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%
Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.89 billion
YoY growth (%) 23.25
Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution North America at 36%
Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan
Companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Analog - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

