Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry to record USD 3.89 Bn growth -- Driven by increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 3.89 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 23.25% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of international participants. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their portfolio of offerings and increase their market share. Prominent vendors hold a significant position in the market. With the growing competition, vendors are trying to stay competitive and improve their profitability. Key vendors operating in the market are Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Factors such as the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, growing use of electronics in the military, and rising military expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing, high-quality semiconductors required for military use, and the growing concerns over security will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Sample Report Now
The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented as below:
- Product
- Memory
- Logic
- MOS Microcomponents
- Analog
- Others
The memory segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of processes in various devices. Also, the growing use of technology in weapon systems will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
36% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing investments in defense by governments in the region is the prime factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities will have a positive impact on the growth of the semiconductor market in North America during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry report covers the following areas:
- Semiconductor Market Industry size
- Semiconductor Market Industry trends
- Semiconductor Market industry analysis
Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth in the military and aerospace industry during the next five years
- Estimation of the semiconductor market size in the military and aerospace industry and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors in the military and aerospace industry
|
Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
23.25
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Analog - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KCB Solutions LLC
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- SEMICOA
- Semtech Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
