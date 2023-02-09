Semiconductor market size in the military and aerospace industry to increase by USD 5.7583 billion: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry by Application, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 5.7583 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report .

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2023-2027

By region, the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing investment in the military sector and the lifting of air travel restrictions are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Broadcom Inc: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wide range of high-reliability products for space, avionics and defense electronics designs.

Digitron Semiconductors: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with integrated high-speed analog which eliminates other high-cost components and robust packaging meeting harsh environmental needs.

Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry that are designed in a unique way to bring more efficiency, power density and cost-effectiveness.

Intel Corp: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a simplified system design with shared processing and FPGA memory and reduced programmable logic needs due to eliminated interfaces.

KCB Solutions LLC: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wideband frequency range of DC to 6 GHz and low loss of 0.6 dB 2 GHz Isolation.

The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wideband frequency range of DC to 6 GHz and low loss of 0.6 dB 2 GHz Isolation. Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, the growing use of electronics in the military, and the rising military expenditure. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into aerospace and defense . The aerospace segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The aerospace segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry reports?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry vendors

Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,758.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Logic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Logic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on MOS microcomponents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on MOS microcomponents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.

Exhibit 120: AKHAN Semiconductor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AKHAN Semiconductor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AKHAN Semiconductor Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Digitron Semiconductors

Exhibit 128: Digitron Semiconductors - Overview



Exhibit 129: Digitron Semiconductors - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Digitron Semiconductors - Key offerings

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 KCB Solutions LLC

Exhibit 141: KCB Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: KCB Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: KCB Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 144: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 148: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 152: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 157: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 SEMICOA

Exhibit 161: SEMICOA - Overview



Exhibit 162: SEMICOA - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: SEMICOA - Key offerings

12.14 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 164: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Semtech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 169: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 174: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Xilinx Inc.

Exhibit 179: Xilinx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Xilinx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Xilinx Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

