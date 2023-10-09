Semiconductor Market to grow by USD 168.3 billion from 2022 - 2027 | Get insights of the market with complete bundle report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% and an estimated increase of USD 168.3 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing number of data centers. However, factors such as supply-demand gap in the global semiconductor market may impede market growth. The Semiconductor Market is segmented by application (networking and communication, data processing, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Semiconductor Foundry Market: The semiconductor foundry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,781.83 million. This report covers market segmentation by type (pure-play foundries and IDMs), application (communications, PCs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market: The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,136.79 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (communication, computing and networking, industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics), service type (assembly services and testing services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Semiconductor Materials Market: The semiconductor materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 19.25 billion. This semiconductor materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fab materials and packaging materials), application (consumer electronics, manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market: The semiconductor advanced packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,157.5 million. This report covers market segmentation by type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMs and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS /image sensors), technology (flip chip, fi wlp, 2.5d/3d, and fo wlp), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Semiconductor Coolers Market: The semiconductor coolers market share is expected to increase to USD 183.76 million by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 5.33%. This report covers market segmentation by type Application (Automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, defense, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.

