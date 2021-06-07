Semiconductor Market to reach USD 90.80 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of semiconductor packaging technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Semiconductor Market is segmented as below:

Product

ICs



Optoelectronics



Discrete Semiconductors



Sensors

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43410

Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Market size

Semiconductor Market trends

Semiconductor Market industry analysis

The rising adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Discrete Semiconductors Market- The discrete semiconductors market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, ICT, industrial, and automotive) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Semiconductor Laser Market- The semiconductor laser market is segmented by application (communication, industrial, military and defense, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/semiconductor-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

