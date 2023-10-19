Semiconductor Materials Market to grow by USD 19.25 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Demand for Automotive Electronics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Materials Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the semiconductor materials market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 19.25 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Materials Market 2023-2027

Growing demand for automotive electronics drives the semiconductor materials market. Various technologies that enhance safety, connectivity, and efficiency are enabled by semiconductor materials. Along with this, the overall driving experience as vehicles becomes increasingly digital and interconnected. Furthermore, factors like the development of self-driving vehicles majorly depend on advanced sensors, cameras, lidar, radar, and high-performance computing depends on semiconductor materials. Hence, such factors drive the semiconductor materials market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge - The high initial investment challenges the growth of the semiconductor materials market. The high investment cost is associated with research, development, and production of semiconductor materials. The production involves significant costs, including the expenses for manufacturing facilities and specialized equipment such as CVD and etching machines. Hence, such factors impede the growth of the semiconductor materials market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The semiconductor materials market is segmented by Product (Fab materials and Packaging materials), Application (Consumer electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By product, the fab materials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Semiconductor fab materials play a crucial role in constructing the complex structures and functions found in modern electronic devices and are used in the manufacturing processes to assemble integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. Furthermore, new possibilities and requirements for semiconductor materials are envisaged by the advancement of technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Hence, owing to such factors, the fab materials segment of the semiconductor market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Semiconductor fab materials play a crucial role in constructing the complex structures and functions found in modern electronic devices and are used in the manufacturing processes to assemble integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. Furthermore, new possibilities and requirements for semiconductor materials are envisaged by the advancement of technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Hence, owing to such factors, the fab materials segment of the semiconductor market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. By region, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the semiconductor materials market:

Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Indium Corp., Intel Corp., JSR Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nippon Steel Corp., Photronics Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc.

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 168.3 billion.

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,158.72 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio