Semiconductor Materials Market to grow by USD 19.25 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Demand for Automotive Electronics - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Materials Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the semiconductor materials market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 19.25 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Materials Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Materials Market 2023-2027

Growing demand for automotive electronics drives the semiconductor materials market. Various technologies that enhance safety, connectivity, and efficiency are enabled by semiconductor materials. Along with this, the overall driving experience as vehicles becomes increasingly digital and interconnected. Furthermore, factors like the development of self-driving vehicles majorly depend on advanced sensors, cameras, lidar, radar, and high-performance computing depends on semiconductor materials. Hence, such factors drive the semiconductor materials market during the forecast period. 

  • Market Challenge - The high initial investment challenges the growth of the semiconductor materials market. The high investment cost is associated with research, development, and production of semiconductor materials. The production involves significant costs, including the expenses for manufacturing facilities and specialized equipment such as CVD and etching machines. Hence, such factors impede the growth of the semiconductor materials market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The semiconductor materials market is segmented by Product (Fab materials and Packaging materials), Application (Consumer electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • By product, the fab materials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Semiconductor fab materials play a crucial role in constructing the complex structures and functions found in modern electronic devices and are used in the manufacturing processes to assemble integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. Furthermore, new possibilities and requirements for semiconductor materials are envisaged by the advancement of technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Hence, owing to such factors, the fab materials segment of the semiconductor market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.
  • By region, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the semiconductor materials market:

Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Indium Corp., Intel Corp., JSR Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nippon Steel Corp., Photronics Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc.

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 168.3 billion. 

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,158.72 million. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Metaverse in FMCG Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by a growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform- Technavio

Metaverse in FMCG Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by a growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform- Technavio

The "metaverse in FMCG market by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and...
Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIIM International, Asana Inc. & Association of Business Process Management Professionals International, and many more - Technavio

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIIM International, Asana Inc. & Association of Business Process Management Professionals International, and many more - Technavio

The business process management (BPM) training market is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.77%. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.