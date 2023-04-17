Semiconductor micro components market size to grow by USD 29.83 billion between 2022 and 2027; ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor micro components market size is set to grow by USD 29.83 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more key market insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including an increase in new product development, a rise in demand for smartphones and tablets, and increasing demand from the defense and military sectors. However, increased demand for miniaturization is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this semiconductor micro components market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The growth of the market will be significant in the microprocessors segment during the forecast period.

Increased proliferation of IoT is a key trend influencing the semiconductor micro components market growth.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period.

ABB Ltd., ADVACAM Oy, ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Hendon Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Micro Hybrid Components, Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Utmel Electronics are some of the key vendors.

An increase in new product development is notably driving the market growth, although increased demand for miniaturization may impede the market growth.

APAC will account for 80% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Microprocessors



Microcontrollers



Digital signal processors

The market growth in the microprocessors segment will be significant during the forecast period. A microprocessor is an electronic component integrated into a single IC. Millions of tiny components, such as transistors, diodes, and resistors, work together. This chip has numerous functions such as data storage, timing functions, and interaction with peripherals. This IC is used in many electronic devices such as tablets, servers, smartphones, and embedded devices. The demand for microprocessors is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the global penetration of communication devices such as smartphones and tablets and the rising popularity of IoT.

End-User

Consumer electronics



Defense



Automotive



Industrial

The demand for consumer electronics is high among end-users. The growth rate of the consumer electronics segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing adoption of smartphones, which is a major part of consumer electronics. Smartphones include microprocessors and micro controllers. With the increasing global smartphone shipments, the demand for semiconductor micro components will also rise during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 80% of the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of several well-known semiconductor foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, United Microelectronics, Samsung, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, is driving the market in this region. These manufacturers are investing heavily in the area to build new factories. Moreover, APAC's revenue share is expected to grow faster than other regions due to lower labor costs, huge market potential, and flexible government policies. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The semiconductor micro components market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The global semiconductor micro components market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd: The company offers different types of semiconductor micro components which are used in solar panel cell applications.

The company offers different types of semiconductor micro components which are used in solar panel cell applications. Analog Devices Inc.: The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are designed to be used in electronic devices.

The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are designed to be used in electronic devices. Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are used in industrial applications related to smart lighting, industrial drives, LED lighting, and medical healthcare, among others.

The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are used in industrial applications related to smart lighting, industrial drives, LED lighting, and medical healthcare, among others. Micron Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are designed to be used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company offers semiconductor micro components, which are designed to be used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. ADVACAM Oy

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.

Hendon Semiconductors

Micro Hybrid Components

Microsemi Corp.

Nichia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by an increase in new product development. The global microprocessor market is heavily dependent on the semiconductor industry, which relies on the sale of various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and portable computers. Since 2013, the number of electronic devices on the market has increased significantly. This has increased the demand for semiconductor microprocessors, as manufacturers continuously expand their product portfolios to keep up with the competition. This has led to rapid technological change that has increased the demand for microprocessors, thereby driving the market. In addition, some semiconductor micro component manufacturers continuously invest in research and development and launch several new products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Challenge

The increased demand for miniaturization will challenge the growth of the market. Improvements in technology and the emergence of small devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technologies such as smartwatches have increased the demand for small DSPs. Miniaturization, therefore, requires vendors to constantly update their products with more advanced and compact DSPs to meet consumer demand. This requires the vendors in the market to invest significantly in procuring expensive equipment to manufacture smart and intelligent systems. Vendors also need to increase their budgets to create these intelligent systems. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor micro components market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor micro components market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor micro components market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor micro components market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor micro components market vendors

Semiconductor Micro Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADVACAM Oy, ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Hendon Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Micro Hybrid Components, Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Utmel Electronics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

