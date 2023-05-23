Semiconductor Micro Components Market size to grow by USD 29.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 80% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor microcomponents market size is set to grow by USD 29.83 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of almost 4.39%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2023-2027

Factors such as an increase in new product development, the rise in demand for smartphones and tablets, and increasing demand from the defense and military sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The semiconductor microcomponents market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Microprocessors: The market share growth by the microprocessors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for microprocessors is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the global spread of communication devices such as smartphones and tablets and the increasing popularity of IoT.



Microcontrollers



Digital Signal Processors

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Defense



Automotive



Industrial

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 80% to the growth of the global semiconductor microcomponents market during the forecast period.



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the semiconductor microcomponents market in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry include ABB Ltd., ADVACAM Oy, ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Hendon Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Micro Hybrid Components, Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Utmel Electronics.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor microcomponents market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

abb.com- The company offers semiconductor micro components which is designed to be used in application related to solar panel cells.

xilinx.com- The company offers semiconductor micro components which is designed to be used in computer processing applications.

analog.com- The company offers semiconductor micro components which is designed to be used in electronics devices.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increase in new product development

Rise in demand for smartphones and tablets

Increasing demand from defense and military sector

Market Trends

Increased proliferation of IoT

Improvement in machine-to-machine (M2M) technology

Introduction of free new microcontroller

Market Challenges

Increased demand for miniaturization

Need for high capital investment

Complication of patterns and functional defects in manufacturing process

Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor microcomponents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor microcomponents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor microcomponents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor microcomponents market vendors

Related Reports:

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market- The dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.03 billion.

Infrared (IR) Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market- The infrared light-emitting diode market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 242.69 million.

Semiconductor Micro Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADVACAM Oy, ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Hendon Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Micro Hybrid Components, Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi Corp., Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Utmel Electronics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor micro components market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global semiconductor micro components market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Microprocessors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Microprocessors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Microprocessors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Microprocessors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Microprocessors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Microcontrollers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Microcontrollers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Digital signal processors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Digital signal processors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Digital signal processors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Digital signal processors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Digital signal processors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.

Exhibit 128: ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. - Key offerings

12.5 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 131: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.7 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 141: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Microsemi Corp.

Exhibit 145: Microsemi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Microsemi Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Microsemi Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Nichia Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nichia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nichia Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 151: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 160: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 172: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 173: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 174: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 175: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 177: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 182: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

