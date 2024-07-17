Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) Market Size to Grow USD 1246.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor OHT Market is Segmented by Type (within 20 Meters, 20-40 Meters), by Application (200mm Wafer Factory, 300mm Wafer Factory, 450mm Wafer Factory): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2029.

Global Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) Market is expected to reach USD 719 Million in 2023, with a positive growth of %, compared with USD 669 Million in 2022. Backed with the increasing demand from downstream industries, Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) industry is estimated to reach USD 1246.2 Million in 2029. The CAGR will be 9.6% during 2023 to 2029.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39R4934/Global_Semiconductor_OHT_Overhead_Hoist_Transport_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Semiconductor OHT Market:

The semiconductor Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and automated material handling systems in semiconductor manufacturing. OHT systems are critical in semiconductor fabs for moving wafers and materials seamlessly between different process stages.

The growing complexity and miniaturization of semiconductor devices necessitate highly precise and reliable transport systems to maintain production efficiency and yield. Additionally, the push towards smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 integration drives the adoption of advanced OHT solutions equipped with IoT and AI capabilities for real-time monitoring and optimization. As semiconductor manufacturers strive to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs, the demand for sophisticated OHT systems continues to rise, bolstering market expansion.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39R4934/global-semiconductor-oht-overhead-hoist-transport

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR OHT MARKET:

The expansion of the Semiconductor OHT market is being driven by the adoption of Within 20 Meters Semiconductor Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) systems in 300mm wafer facilities. These systems improve the accuracy and efficiency of material handling procedures in small, tightly packed manufacturing settings. Wafers may be transported between processing equipment quickly and reliably with the help of these short-distance OHT systems, which also minimize delays and lower the possibility of contamination or damage. The strict quality and productivity criteria needed for 300mm wafer fabrication depend heavily on the high throughput and operating flexibility offered by these technologies. As a result, as semiconductor manufacturers look to streamline their processes and boost output, the use of within 20 meters OHT systems is spreading and driving the market's expansion.

By improving the efficiency and accuracy of material handling procedures in small, closely spaced manufacturing settings, the usage of Within 20 Meters Semiconductor Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) systems in 300mm wafer manufacturers is propelling the growth of the Semiconductor OHT market. By facilitating the quick and dependable transfer of wafers between processing apparatus, these short-distance OHT systems save downtime and lower the possibility of contamination or damage. These systems' high throughput and operating flexibility are essential for upholding the exacting productivity and quality requirements needed in the 300mm wafer fabrication process. Because semiconductor firms want to boost output and streamline processes in order to drive market expansion, there is a growing trend toward the deployment of within 20 meters OHT systems.

The market for semiconductor overhead hoist transport (OHT) is expanding due to the increasing use of 20-40 meters systems, which provide medium-sized semiconductor production facilities with an efficient wafer transport solution by balancing speed and distance. In order to connect multiple process regions inside the fab and ensure the smooth and timely supply of wafers to various stages of production, these mid-range OHT systems are crucial. These systems aid in the reduction of bottlenecks and enhancement of overall manufacturing efficiency by optimizing the flow of materials over modest distances. Because of its adaptability and scalability, 20–40 meters OHT systems are essential to the modernization and growth of semiconductor fabs, which in turn drives considerable market increase.

The ongoing usage and modernization of 200mm wafer facilities is a major element driving the growth of the Semiconductor Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) industry. In order to improve their production procedures and maintain their competitiveness, these older but still operating fabs are progressively implementing OHT systems. In 200mm wafer facilities, OHT implementation enhances automation, lowers mistakes in human handling, and boosts throughput. The continued need for semiconductors in a variety of sectors makes it imperative to preserve and maximize the output of the 200mm fabs that are currently in place. As a result, these manufacturers are investing more in OHT systems, which helps the Semiconductor OHT market develop by prolonging the life and productivity of already-established production facilities.

The Semiconductor OHT market is expanding as a result of the continual shrinking and rising complexity of semiconductor devices, which call for sophisticated and accurate material handling solutions. Wafer transportation must be free of contamination and damage as semiconductor components get smaller and more complex. OHT systems offer the safe handling conditions needed for these fragile wafers. Furthermore, very accurate and dependable material handling systems are required due to the complexity of today's semiconductor production processes, which include several delicate phases and tight integration. OHT systems' capacity to satisfy these demanding specifications establishes them as crucial elements in contemporary fabs, fostering industry expansion.

One of the main factors propelling the semiconductor OHT market is the move toward more automation in semiconductor production. By reducing the need for manual labor, automation improves process accuracy and uniformity while reducing the possibility of human mistake. OHT systems are essential to this automation because they offer effective, automated material handling solutions that work in unison with other automated operations in the fabrication facility. To ensure high throughput and efficiency, wafers must be transported between stages of manufacturing properly and rapidly. OHT system use is anticipated to increase, supporting market expansion, as the semiconductor sector continues to embrace automation in order to remain competitive.

Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39R4934&lic=single-user

SEMICONDUCTOR OHT MARKET SHARE:

Some of the leading companies in Semiconductor OHT (Overhead Hoist Transport) include Shinsung E&G, SMCore, DAIFUKU, Murata Machinery, and SYNUS Tech.

About 80% of the market is currently held by Single Track OHT; in the upcoming years, Double Track OHT will expand at a quicker rate.

Because of its thriving semiconductor manufacturing sector, North America is a major player in the semiconductor OHT market. The US and Canada are home to some of the world's top semiconductor businesses, and their vast R&D efforts fuel the need for sophisticated OHT systems. The market is further propelled by North America's emphasis on automation and the uptake of Industry 4.0 technology. The OHT market is expanding because of the region's well-established infrastructure and ongoing expenditures in modernizing industrial facilities.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-39R4934/Global_Semiconductor_OHT_Overhead_Hoist_Transport_Market

By Companies:

Murata Machinery

SMCore

Zenix

SYNUS Tech

Shinsung E&G

Siasun Robotics

Seen BnTek

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Semiconductor Track System market is projected to reach USD 5749.5 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 3756 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Overhead Hoist Transport (OHT) Market

- The global Diamond-based Semiconductors market was valued at USD 53 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 139.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Semiconductor Solvent market was valued at USD 2535.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3695.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Systems market size is expected to reach USD 192 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Refurbished Equipment market was valued at USD 5853 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10720 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- AMHS for Semiconductor market was valued at USD 2643.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4767.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Hot Wire Semiconductor Sensors Market

- The semiconductor foundry market was valued at D106.94 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach D231.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

- Smart Retail market was valued at USD 7383.7 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9679.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market was valued at USD 15670 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 26270 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Semiconductor Stocker Market

- Semiconductor Pellicle market is projected to reach USD 1998.1 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 1209 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor Remanufactured Equipment market was valued at USD 5853 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10720 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Semiconductor Wafer Mounting Machine Market revenue was USD 113 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 191.1 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Semiconductor Ceramics Coating Market

- Power Semiconductor Market

- Semiconductor Memory Market revenue was USD 142800 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 361050 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Semiconductor Radiation Detector Market revenue was USD 345.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 487.5 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market revenue was USD 10990 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14510 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Semiconductor Liquid Filter market was valued at USD 490.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 866.8 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market was valued at USD 41460 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 55440 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Semiconductor Material Recycle Services Market

- Cleaning for Semiconductor Equipment Parts market is projected to reach USD 1358.5 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 936.4 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor CMP Machine market was valued at USD 2855 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6170.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive IDM Market was estimated to be worth USD 5698 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11790 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports