Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 14.414 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor packaging materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes well-established players that are involved in the production and design of packaging solutions for various applications across industries. These manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to improve their products and expand their customer base. Some of the strategies used by vendors to strengthen their position in the market include M&A and strategic partnerships.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is expected to grow by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Scope

The semiconductor packaging materials market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Organic Substrate: The organic substrate segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These materials are an important part of a circuit and are efficient conductors of electricity. The adoption of organic substrates is increasing, and are used as interconnects owing to their flexibility.



Lead Frames



Bonding Wires



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 78% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the emergence of advanced semiconductor material packaging technologies. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa . China , Japan , Taiwan , and South Korea are the key countries for the semiconductor packaging materials market in APAC.

and . , , , and are the key countries for the semiconductor packaging materials market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASM International NV, Amkor Technology Inc, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc, BASF SE, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Indium Corp, IQE Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., KC Co Ltd, LINTEC Corp., LG Innotek, Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc, Nippon Steel Corp, and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with the latest developments and key news. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the semiconductor packaging materials market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the semiconductor packaging materials market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor packaging materials market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of semiconductor packaging materials market vendors

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.414 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc, ASM International NV, BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, IQE Plc, KC Co Ltd, Kyocera Corp., LG Innotek, LINTEC Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp, Powertech Technology Inc, and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Organic substrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Organic substrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Organic substrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic substrate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic substrate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Lead frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Lead frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Lead frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Lead frames - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lead frames - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bonding wires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Bonding wires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bonding wires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Bonding wires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bonding wires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amkor Technology Inc

Exhibit 97: Amkor Technology Inc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amkor Technology Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amkor Technology Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Amkor Technology Inc - Segment focus

10.4 ASM International NV

Exhibit 101: ASM International NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: ASM International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ASM International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ASM International NV - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc

Exhibit 110: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Overview



Exhibit 111: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Segment focus

10.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 114: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 IQE Plc

Exhibit 124: IQE Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: IQE Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: IQE Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: IQE Plc - Segment focus

10.10 KC Co Ltd

Exhibit 128: KC Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 129: KC Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: KC Co Ltd - Key offerings

10.11 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 131: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Kyocera Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

