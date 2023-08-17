Semiconductor packaging materials market to grow by USD 10,158.72 million from 2022 to 2027; The rise in global demand for consumers drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to grow by USD 10,158.72 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of semiconductor ICs for automobiles and the shift toward copper as bonding wire material is an emerging market trend. The rising need for semiconductor wafers is due to the automation and electrification of automobiles. Anti-lock braking systems, car navigation, airbag control, GPS, and display, power doors and windows, collision detection technology, infotainment, and automated driving are some of the major benefits. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor packaging materials market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market is segmented as below:

Material

Organic Substrates



Lead Frames



Bonding Wires



Ceramic Packages



Others

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Medical Devices



Communication And Telecom



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The organic substrates segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand is since these materials are used these materials are base layers of individual semiconductor devices and ICs on which other layers are deposited to complete the circuit. Such materials are a part of the circuit, and it is important that these are efficient conductors of electricity and thinner core materials. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The rise in global demand for consumers drives market growth. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the sales of smart devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, and smart bands globally. Resultantly, it has fuelled the growth of semiconductor packaging materials. Some of the key applications of IC and semiconductors include Tablets and smartphones. Hence, such factors boost the market growth of the semiconductor packaging materials market during the forecast period.

Regulations associated with semiconductor packaging materials challenge market growth. Complying with strict material specifications set down by packaging assemblers and testers is a major challenge. Packaging chemical and materials suppliers are facing increased environmental regulations, especially in developing countries because there is a growing concern for environmental hazards related to packaging. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, including some of the companies such as Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., Intel Corp., KYOCERA Corp., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Amkor Technology Inc. - The company offers semiconductor packaging materials such as copper leadframe substrates.

The company offers semiconductor packaging materials such as copper leadframe substrates. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers semiconductor packaging materials such as flip-chip chip scale package substrate.

The company offers semiconductor packaging materials such as flip-chip chip scale package substrate. BASF SE - The company offers semiconductor packaging materials such as Ultrapure electronic materials.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor packaging materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor packaging materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor packaging materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor packaging materials market vendors

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,158.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., Intel Corp., KYOCERA Corp., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor packaging materials market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amkor Technology Inc.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

